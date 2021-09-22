Koeman Calls for Patience at Barcelona in Prepared Statement

September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Barcelona Manager Koeman Calls for Patience Amid Struggles in Prepared Statement

Author:

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman surprised journalists at a news conference on Wednesday by reading a prepared statement that called for patience and practically dismissed the team’s chances of achieving any significant results this season.

Barcelona has made a sluggish start to the campaign following Lionel Messi’s departure with only two wins from its opening four league games and a 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in its Champions League opener.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Koeman’s future, but the Dutchman said he is backed by the club and asked for the support of fans in “these difficult times.”

“To finish in a high position in the Spanish league would be a great success,” said Koeman, who left without taking any questions from reporters. “European soccer is a good school for (our youngsters) and we can’t expect any miracles in the Champions League.”

He said the loss to Bayern last week has to be looked at “from that perspective.”

That demoralizing defeat was followed by a disappointing 1-1 home draw in the Spanish league against Granada, also at the Camp Nou Stadium. The Catalan club needed a 90th-minute equalizer to avoid defeat and was jeered by many of its fans after the final whistle.

Koeman, under pressure for the team’s lackluster results and performances, said he has the support from the club, but did not mention president Joan Laporta.

SI Recommends

Laporta and Koeman have been at odds recently and the president doesn’t hide the fact that Koeman would not have been his choice as coach. Koeman was hired by former club president Josep Bartomeu after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern last year in the Champions League. Laporta has said a coaching change now would be financially costly for the club.

“The club is with me in this situation of rebuilding,” Koeman said. “The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting results and vice-versa. This means we have to rebuild the soccer team without being able to make any significant financial investments. This takes time.”

Barcelona’s financial struggles prevented the club from giving Messi a new contract and the Argentina playmaker left to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Koeman said the process the team is undergoing right now “deserves unconditional support in words and in actions.”

“This is not the first time in the history of FC Barcelona that this happens,” he said.

Koeman’s comments came a day before the team visits Cádiz in the Spanish league. The Catalan club sits in eight place in the standings with eight points, five behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman
Soccer

Koeman Calls for Patience at Barcelona in Prepared Statement

Ronald Koeman has come under fire despite the club losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann and dealing with injuries and financial crisis.

emma-radacanu-us-open-win
Tennis

Mailbag: Where Does Emma Raducanu Go from Here?

The 18-year-old's achievement at the 2021 U.S. Open should be celebrated and the win transformed her into a global celebrity, but the results are only part of the story.

aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Gives Must-See Postgame Interview to ESPN Deportes

A request for tequila and a pronunciation lesson highlights Aaron Rodgers interview

Tua Tagovailoa after sustaining a rib injury.
Play
Fantasy

Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Fantasy Impact for Jacoby Brissett & Dolphins' Playmakers

A fractured ribs injury will sideline the Dolphins' second-year quarterback

Suriname's VP plays in a Concacaf League match
Soccer

Suriname VP, 60, Plays for His Own Team in Concacaf League

Ronnie Brunswijk, who owns Inter Moengotapoe, played 54 minutes but was caught on video paying players from Olimpia after the match.

Nicholls-State-University
College Basketball

Nicholls State Bonds in Wake of Hurricane Ida Relocation

Since the disaster, the team has called Eastern Kentucky home. But a trip born out of necessity turned into a meaningful stay.

Portland State's Bruce Barnum on the sidelines.
College Football

Portland State Coach Offers Free Beer for Fans, Pays $14,000 Tab

Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum fronted the entire $14,448 bill after promising to buy fans beer during Saturday's game against Western Oregon.

Tua Tagovailoa after sustaining a rib injury.
NFL

Tua Fractured Ribs, Will Miss Week 3

With Tagovailoa sidelined, Jacoby Brissett will get the start at quarterback for Miami against the Raiders.