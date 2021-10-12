Costa Rica's Campbell, Ortiz Out for Qualifier vs. USMNT

October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Costa Rica's Campbell, Ortiz Out for World Cup Qualifier vs. USMNT

Author:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Costa Rican forward Joel Campbell will miss Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against the United States because of a sprained right ankle.

Forward José Guillermo Ortiz will not play in the game because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Costa Rican Football Federation said Monday.

Christian Bolaños, a 37-year-old winger with Saprissa, replaced Campbell on the roster. Álvaro Saborío, a 39-year-old forward with San Carlos, took Ortiz’s spot.

Campbell has 21 goals in 107 international appearances, including a pair in the 4-0 win over the visiting United States in a November 2016 qualifier, the last match before the U.S. Soccer Federation fired Jurgen Klinsmann and replaced him with Bruce Arena.

SI Recommends

Campbell played the entire match in Sunday’s 2-1 win over visiting El Salvador. He was diagnosed with a grade 3 sprain by Dr. Alejandro Ramírez following an MRI, and Campbell was not on the Ticos charter flight Monday to Columbus.

Ortiz played until the 75th minute and developed COVID-19 symptoms after the match. His infection was confirmed by an antigen test and a PCR test. The federation said all other players and staff tested negative on Oct. 3, 6 and 9, and they were given antigen and PCR tests Monday before the flight.

Costa Rica has six points from five games in the 14-game final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean qualifying, trailing Mexico (11), the U.S. and Panama (eight each) and Canada (seven). The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup and the fourth-place nation in the eight-team group advances to a playoff.

More USMNT Coverage From Brian Straus:

YOU MAY LIKE

Joel Campbell will miss Costa Rica's World Cup qualifier vs USMNT
Soccer

Costa Rica's Campbell, Ortiz Out for Qualifier vs. USMNT

Los Ticos will be without two key pieces for Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match in Columbus.

forde-yard-oklahoma-texas
College Football

Evaluating The Best College Football Rivalries

How even is the Michigan-Ohio State contest? Texas-Oklahoma? The Dash gives its verdict on seven historic matchups.

dCOVkraken_H
Play
More Sports

Tentacle Spectacle

Long before the NHL's Kraken came to town, Seattle was home to another cephalopod-themed sports craze: octopus wrestling.

New York Giants Kadarius Toney
Play
Fantasy

Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 6

Add the best free agents available with these Week 6 waiver and blind bid recommendations

cardinals-mmqb-oct.12
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Cards Keep Rolling, Chargers Make Statement

Arizona remains undefeated, while the Bills continue to impress. Plus, Joe Burrow catapults the Bengals into the Top 10.

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Donovan Solano (7) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2021 NLDS at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Inside the Web Gem That Saved San Francisco in Game 3

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford combined his own experience and athletic ability with his team's analytical insight to produce a game-saving play against the Dodgers.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernandez (5) reacts after hitting a walk-off sacrifice fly against the Tampa Bay Rays to score pinch runner Danny Santana (22) during the ninth inning
MLB

Boston's Small-Ball Rally Shows New Side of Red Sox

After blowing a five-run lead, the Red Sox relied on some old-school fundamentals to save a sloppy bullpen and take out the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.

Lamar Da Gawd Jackson
NFL

Jackson Tosses Walk-Off TD As Ravens Complete Comeback

Lamar Jackson tallied 442 passing yards and four touchdowns on Monday night as the Ravens erased a 22-3 deficit in a way over the Colts.