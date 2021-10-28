After Losing Two Stars, Inter Holds on to Lautaro Martínez

Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
SOCCER
After Losing Two Stars, Inter Milan Holds on to Lautaro Martínez

Author:

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez signed a new contract on Thursday, tying him to the Serie A champion until 2026.

It’s a statement signing for Inter in the wake of a turbulent offseason, which saw coach Antonio Conte leave because he was unhappy that he would not be able to build on his title-winning squad, and Inter sell two of its top players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

“I’m really happy to be staying at this club for many years to come,” Martínez said in a video posted on the club’s social media accounts. “See you at the stadium! Forza Inter!”

Martínez has scored 54 goals in 144 matches for Inter. The 24-year-old forward, who has also established himself as a regular in the Argentina side, has scored five in nine league appearances this season.

Also on Thursday, the results for the 2020-21 financial year were approved at a shareholders meeting. Inter reported a record loss of 245.6 million euros ($285 million) — the highest ever for a Serie A club — last month.

Inter’s owner, retail giant Suning, is also struggling because of the impact of the pandemic and halted operations at its Chinese football club. But Inter president Steven Zhang used his speech at the meeting to deny reports they are also looking to offload the Serie A club.

“Over the last year many were the rumors that surrounded the club and the commitment of the ownership into Inter. However, none of them are true,” Zhang said. “We are Inter and as one of the most important clubs in Europe we know we are always in the spotlight, fake and unfunded rumors and speculations will always surround us.

“Our project and commitment are long-term, with a clear and defined vision. The work we have done over the past five years and this 19th Scudetto are the best proof ... We are looking to the future, with huge ambition and a rebuilt and rediscovered winning mentality.”

