November 29, 2021
MLS Playoffs: Wood's Stoppage-Time Winner Keeps RSL Alive; Union's Blake the PK Hero

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bobby Wood directed Justin Meram’s crossing pass low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference semifinals.

Coming off a first-round victory on penalty kicks at Seattle, Real Salt Lake advanced to face the Portland Timbers in the conference final. Portland also won on the road, topping Colorado 1-0 on a 90-minute score Thursday.

Anderson Julio tied it for Real Salt Lake in the 72nd, leaping to head a pass from Andrew Brody into the lower left corner.

Sporting K.C. opened the scoring on Johnny Russell’s penalty kick in the 24th minute. Russell converted after Aaron Herrera fouled Gadi Kinda in the penalty area.

UNION 1, NASHVILLE 1; UNION WINS 2-0 ON PENALTY KICKS

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Andre Blake made two spectacular saves, Nashville missed on two penalty kicks and the Philadelphia Union won a shootout Sunday to advance to Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference final for the first time in franchise history.

Philadelphia will face the winner of the semifinal Tuesday night between New England and New York City.

On the first attempt of the shootout, Blake dove to his right to smother a shot from Hany Mukhtar. After Jack Elliott scored for the Union, Blake dove left to deny Anibal Godoy. Joe Willis gobbled up a shot from Sergio Santos to keep Nashville alive.

Alex Muyl shot wide for Nashville and 18-year-old Jack McGlynn stroked a left-footed shot past Willis to give the Union a 2-0 lead. It ended when Walker Zimmerman shot wide on Nashville’s fourth attempt.

Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville in 38th minute. Daniel Gazdag tied it in first-half stoppage time.

