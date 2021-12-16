Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Euro Finalists Italy, England Paired Together in Nations League Group Draw

Author:

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Italy and England were drawn in the same Nations League group Thursday, setting up two rematches next year of their European Championship final.

The group also includes Germany and Hungary, with teams playing each other at home and away between June and September.

The next edition of the UEFA competition will effectively also be warm-up games for the World Cup which kicks off in November in Qatar.

World champion France was drawn in a group that includes Croatia, its opponent in the 2018 World Cup final, Denmark and Austria.

Top-ranked Belgium was grouped with neighboring Netherlands, Poland and Wales.

Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic make up the fourth group in the top Nations League level.

The group winners in top-tier League A advance to a Final Four mini-tournament in June 2023 to crown the champion. France is the the title holder, winning the most recent edition in October.

SI Recommends

Four rounds of group games are scheduled from June 2-14 and two more rounds are played from Sept. 22-27.

The four groups in League B included a strong draw pooling together Sweden, Norway, Serbia and Slovenia.

The Nations League divides the 55 European teams into three levels of 16 countries each, with seven minnows in a smaller fourth level.

Group winners in Leagues B, C and D are promoted into the league above for the next group stage in 2024. Last-place teams in the top three tiers are relegated one level for the next edition.

Teams can also reach the qualifying playoffs for the 2024 European Championship based on their overall ranking in the Nations League.

This format let Hungary, Slovakia, Scotland and North Macedonia qualify for Euro 2020.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

SI Media_Troy Aikman Solo_12.16_v1
NFL

Troy Aikman 'Ready' for Brady vs. Belichick Super Bowl

Aikman weighed in on the potential for a Bucs-Patriots showdown on the ”SI Media Podcast.”

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer
Play
College Football

If Urban Meyer Runs Back to College, the Playing Field Will Be Different

He’s one of the best college coaches ever, but he'd be returning to a landscape that's changed dramatically since 2018.

Todd Bowles, Nathaniel Hackett, Eric Bieniemy could be top picks as the Jaguars head coach.
NFL

Five Risk-Free Options for Jaguars to Replace Urban Meyer

Shad Khan can’t afford to make another mistake with his next hire. Here are the top candidates who can quickly turn things around in Jacksonville.

Marshall
College Football

Chad Pennington's Son Cole Announces Where He'll Play College Football

It's a place his family knows well.

tom-brady-buccaneers
NFL

Tom Brady Announces NIL Deal With 10 College Athletes

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is among the 10 athletes signed to his new apparel line.

The Premier League is facing another COVID-19 spread
Soccer

Premier League Confronts the Potential of Another COVID-19 Stoppage

Nine matches have now been postponed in the last five days, with calls for a league-wide shutdown beginning to gather steam as the omicron variant's spread does the same.

Sebastian-Lletget-Trade-Revolution
Soccer

Revolution Trade for U.S. Midfielder Lletget

The Revs sent allocation money to the LA Galaxy to reunite Sebastian Lletget with manager Bruce Arena.

nfl-mailbag-week15
NFL

Mailbag: On Urban Meyer, Indy’s Playoff Chances and Chicago’s Next Coach

Plus, questions on Justin Herbert, Mitchell Trubisky’s next stop, Tyler Huntley’s future and Jim Caldwell’s chances of a return.