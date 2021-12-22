Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
SOCCER
League Cup Semifinal Pairings Set After Liverpool's Dramatic Comeback vs. Leicester

Author:

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte will have to overcome former club Chelsea to reach the League Cup final early in his Tottenham career.

A Premier League and FA Cup winner as Chelsea manager, Conte is trying to deliver Tottenham's first trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Steven Bergwijn scored the opener and — after Jarrod Bowen’s equalizer — set up Lucas Moura’s goal as Tottenham overcame West Ham 2-1.

Chelsea knocked out west London rival Brentford with a 2-0 win after being handed a breakthrough in the 80th minute by Pontus Jansson’s own-goal before Jorginho's penalty.

The other two-legged semifinal in two weeks will see Arsenal play Liverpool.

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in a 5-4 shootout win over Leicester after the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Arsenal beat Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday.

REDS' COMEBACK

There was an immediate impact at Anfield by Jamie Vardy whose double made it 10 goals in 14 appearances against Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher got a touch to Vardy's shot in the ninth minute but couldn't keep it out. The striker sidefooted in a cross from Patson Daka four minutes later.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain prevented the game running away from Liverpool by pulling one back in the 19th but James Maddison restored Leicester's two-goal lead in the 33rd with a strike from 25 yards.

Having made 10 changes from the side that drew at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, Jürgen Klopp turned to more experienced players in the second half — including Jota who netted in the 68th.

Leicester was preparing for a semifinal until Takumi Minamino equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But with a chance to win the shootout for Liverpool, Minamino failed to convert. After Ryan Bertrand's penalty for Leicester was saved by Kelleher, Jota responded by hitting the target to send Liverpool through.

GOAL BURST

The three goals in north London came in a five-minute spell.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pullback was turned into the net by Bergwijn in the 29th minute. The lead only lasted until the 32rd when Eric Dier’s clearance was intercepted by the visitors and eventually reached Bowen who, on the turn in the penalty area, switched the ball between his feet before equalizing.

But Tottenham was quickly back in front with Bergwijn dribbling past Manuel Lanzini and squaring to Moura to squeeze the shot through the crowded penalty area into the net.

CHELSEA LATE BREAKTHROUGH

Chelsea only took control at Brentford after N’Golo Kanté was brought on for the final 15 minutes.

The World Cup winner with France was involved in the buildup before a cross from Reece James was turned into his own net by Jansson.

The win was secured in the 85th from Jorginho's penalty after Christian Pulisic was tripped by goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández.

