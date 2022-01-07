Skip to main content
SOCCER
Man City's Mendy Out on Bail While Facing Multiple Rape Charges

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was released from prison on bail on Friday ahead of his trial on rape charges, which has been put back until June at the earliest.

Mendy, who remains suspended by City, has been in custody for 134 days, since first being arrested and charged on Aug. 26 last year.

The French World Cup winner was granted bail by judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court, from which the media was excluded.

Mendy is accused of eight offenses against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.

He had been due to go on trial this month, but it has been pushed back until June 27 at the earliest.

The full bail conditions were not disclosed in open court, but Mendy was told he must live at his home address, surrender his passport by midnight on Friday and refrain from contacting complainants.

Mendy, wearing a black suit and white shirt, replied “O.K.” to the judge.

