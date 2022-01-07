Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Aston Villa Signs Coutinho on Loan; Newcastle Lures Trippier From Atlético Madrid

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle began its first transfer window under Saudi ownership by signing fullback Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid on Friday, and Aston Villa brought Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League on loan after he was unable to make an impact at Barcelona.

The acquisition of Trippier highlights the level of player Newcastle can attract now that it is one of the richest clubs in the world, though Barcelona's purchase of Coutinho from Liverpool in January 2018 could serve as a cautionary tale about overspending.

Trippier, who started for England in the European Championship final in July, has swapped the Spanish champion for a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League in a move that is reportedly costing Newcastle 12 million pounds ($16.25 million).

Newcastle is in next-to-last place in the league after winning just one of its 19 games so far. Its chances of escaping relegation could hinge on how successful its January transfer window proves.

The resources available to the club are significantly greater than its relegation rivals following Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund’s purchase of Newcastle in October, and more high-profile signings could follow this month.

Trippier returns to the Premier League 2½ years after leaving Tottenham to join Atlético. He was previously at Burnley under manager Eddie Howe, who is currently in charge at Newcastle.

SI Recommends

“I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be,” Trippier said. “I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players.”

Villa has Coutinho on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy the Brazil midfielder.

The move reunites the 29-year-old Coutinho with Villa manager Steven Gerrard. They were teammates at Liverpool.

Coutinho became one of the most expensive players in soccer history when Barcelona paid Liverpool a transfer fee of $192 million, but the playmaker often struggled at Camp Nou and spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at NRG Stadium. Indianapolis Colts won 31 to 0.
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 18: Perfect Million-Dollar Lineup Guide

Low-priced Davis Mills could be the key to a big payday in the daily game.

nfl-head-coach-carousel-primer-matt-nagy-leslie-frazier-jim-harbaugh
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Previewing the 2022 Coach Hiring Cycle

Who's safe, which jobs will open and where might some teams look for candidates. Plus, previewing Week 18.

Julius Randle
NBA

Randle Calls Out Knicks Fans With Thumbs Down Gesture

His comment on what the gesture meant: “Shut the f--- up.”

Nov 16, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard watches game action against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Staples Center.
NBA

Report: Leonard Returning This Season ‘Is Within Reach’

The Clippers forward’s ACL rehab is reportedly ahead of schedule, and he could return during the 2021-22 season.

RJ Barrett
NBA

RJ Barrett Hits Wild Game-Winner in Knicks’ Comeback vs. Celtics

Barrett drilled the game-winning three-at the buzzer to lead the Knicks back from down 25 points.

Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) is tended to after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
NBA

Morris Sounds Off on Missing 30 Games Since Jokić’s Dirty Hit

The Heat forward didn‘t hold back when describing the Nuggets center.

samoa-joe
Wrestling

Samoa Joe Released By WWE for Second Time

The 42-year-old was among more than a dozen personnel released from the WWE Performance Center this week.

Jets, Giants helmets
NFL

Report: Fan Files Lawsuit Against Jets, Giants for Claiming NY

Both franchises currently play in East Rutherford, New Jersey despite claiming the New York name.