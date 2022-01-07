Skip to main content
Dwyane Wade Joins Ownership Group With MLS Real Salt Lake

Thirteen-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade announced that he is joining the ownership group of Real Salt Lake, the MLS-based soccer team located in Salt Lake City.

Wade joins an ownership group that consists of David Blitzer and partners at Smith Entertainment Group.

“Excited to join the soccer world and be part of @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney. Let’s go!”

MLS board of governors approved the sale of RSL to David Blitzer and the Smith Entertainment Group on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the RSL deal includes Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the club's Zions Bank Training Center.

The team was previously owned by Dell Loy Hansen before the team was put up for sale in August 2020 after he made racists comments. From there, the league took over the sales process of the team in January 2021 due to the team failing to find a buyer. 

Blitzer has an ownership stake in the 76ers, the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the Premier League's Crystal Palace. Wade adds another layer to his ownership stakes in Utah. 

Nadkarni: Dwyane Wade on End of Heat's Big Three and NBA Ownership

In April, Wade purchased an ownership stake with the Jazz. In addition, Wade's son—Zaire Wade—is also currently playing with the Jazz G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.

