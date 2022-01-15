Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Real Salt Lake’s Axel Kei Becomes Youngest Player to Sign With MLS Club

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei, the youngest player ever to sign with a Major League Soccer senior team.

Kei, a lanky 6-foot-4 product of the RSL Academy, inked a two-year deal at 14 years and 15 days, the club announced Friday.

“Over the last year Axel has proven to be one of the top attacking prospects in the country. His propensity in front of goal is well beyond his years, and coupled with his elite athleticism, he projects to become a goal-scoring force in our league in the years to come,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said in a statement.

SI Recommends

Previously, the youngest player to sign with an MLS club was Freddy Adu, who was 153 days older than Kei when he joined D.C. United in 2004.

Kei, an Ivory Coast native who grew up in Brazil before his family relocated to the United States in 2017, became the youngest-ever professional athlete for a U.S. team when he played for the lower-division Real Monarchs last year at 13 years, 8 months and 9 days old.

Kei was also a part of the RSL Academy’s under-15 team that won that level’s MLS Next Cup Championship last summer. He won the tournament’s Golden Boot with five goals in five games.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) returns a interception for a touchdown Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Alabama Fan Refuses to Admit Georgia is No. 1 CFB Team

One Alabama fan on “The Paul Finebaum” was determined to remind people that the Bulldogs are still a tier beneath the Crimson Tide.

jim-irsay-trial
Extra Mustard

Jim Irsay Apologizes for Team’s Failures in Bizarre Video

“I allowed doubt, fear and a lack of faith slip into our DNA. It will not stand.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Wild-Card Round Fantasy Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Steelers during this wild-card weekend.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores looks up at the scoreboard during a game
NFL

Texans Interview Brian Flores for Head Coaching Position

The former Dolphins head coach was fired on Monday after three seasons with Miami.

Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic’s Appeal of Canceled Visa Moves to Higher Court

The judge ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later Saturday and scheduled a hearing for Sunday.

Chris Evert
Tennis

ESPN Analyst Chris Evert Shares Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Evert began her first of six rounds of chemotherapy this week.

GENERAL_StartSit_011222
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wild-Card Weekend

Ride Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to fantasy success in the first round of the playoffs.

Sep 22, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Melky Cabrera (53) receives high-fives in the dug out after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Miller Park.
MLB

Melky Cabrera Announces Retirement from MLB After 15 Seasons

Cabrera last played on a MLB field in 2019 with the Pirates before going on to spend two offseasons playing in the Dominican Winter League.