Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

USMNT's Reyna Likely Out Until After International Break

Gio Reyna probably won't play for Borussia Dortmund until after the international break, making it unlikely he will make the roster for the United States' next three World Cup qualifiers.

Reyna has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans’ opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Monday the club was aiming for the 19-year-old midfielder to be available after the international break.

Dortmund plays St. Pauli in the German Cup on Tuesday and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, then resumes against Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 6.

The U.S. plays El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, is at Canada three days later and meets Honudras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

SI Recommends

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Roethlisberger plays vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Watch: Ben Ben Reacts to Likely Final Play of His Career

Here's what is likely his final NFL snap looked like.

francisco-liriano-twins
MLB

Francisco Liriano Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career

The one-time All-Star and 2017 champion played for six teams across 17 seasons.

Eli and Peyton Manning at a baseball game.
NFL

ManningCast Guests for Rams-Cardinals Announced

The Manning brothers will be back on air for the first-ever Monday night playoff game.

anaheim ducks
NHL

Midseason Surprises, Questions From 2021–22 NHL Season

Will teams play a full 82-game season? What lies in Edmonton’s future? Looking at the biggest surprises and questions the NHL season has brought so far.

LeBron James playing for the Lakers.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James's TV Setup During Cowboys vs. 49ers Goes Viral

James may not have any room in his trophy case by the looks of it.

steelers-chiefs
NFL

Big Ben, Mahomes Shared Classy Postgame Handshake Conversation

The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks appear to be big fans of each other

kellen-moore-mike-mccarthy
Extra Mustard

Who Reportedly Called the Final Play for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Dallas fans weren't happy with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore on Sunday evening.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline

Trade season is upon us. What kind of moves should every team explore as the deadline approaches?