Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

St. Pauli Knocks Defending Champion Dortmund Out of DFB Pokal

BERLIN (AP) — St. Pauli knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game on Tuesday.

It's just the latest in what is shaping up to be a season of disappointments for Dortmund, which trails Bayern Munich by six points in the Bundesliga and was knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League.

“We simply have to take the next step as a team,” the visibly annoyed Dortmund coach Marco Rose said. “We have to bring energy into this game from the beginning because the title's on the line, and that we didn't manage that, it's stupid.”

An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal and resolute defending from the second-division leader ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win.

Bayern was knocked out with a 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round. Dortmund won last season's final in May with a 4-1 win over Leipzig.

“We cannot defend the title we earned last year any more,” said Rose, who criticized his own team’s poor start. “It’s inexplicable and inexcusable.”

St. Pauli got off to a flying start with Amenyido opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

Dortmund pushed hard for an equalizer but was caught out again five minutes before the break when Witsel deflected Guido Burgstaller’s cross for the lurking Amenyido inside his own goal.

Erling Haaland pulled one back with a penalty early in the second half after Jakov Medić was penalized through VAR for handball.

St. Pauli’s defense held firm as Dortmund lacked a cutting edge despite its attacking firepower. Rose sent on 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko for three minutes of injury time, but it was Moukoko’s former club that progressed.

SI Recommends

Only 2,000 fans were allowed in the 29,546-capacity Millerntor Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions. There was a big reception for the home team outside with flares and fireworks to show encouragement, and those allowed inside did their best to compensate for those absent.

COLOGNE RUES PENALTY SLIP

Earlier, Hamburger SV reached the quarterfinals thanks to an unfortunate penalty kick from Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz in their shootout.

Kainz had to score with Cologne’s fifth penalty to keep his team in the game, but the Austrian slipped as he took it and his right-footed shot came off his left boot before looping in over Hamburg ’keeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes.

Referee Daniel Schlager ruled the score was irregular and ended the game with Hamburg winning the shootout 4-3.

Cologne striker Anthony Modeste’s penalty in injury time of extras time had sent the game to penalties.

Also, Bochum defeated Bundesliga rival Mainz 3-1, and Karlsruher SC defeated third-division 1860 Munich 1-0 away.

Gladbach visits second-division Hannover on Wednesday, when Hertha Berlin hosts Union Berlin for a derby.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

AEW’s Jon Moxley poses in the ring after a match
Wrestling

Jon Moxley to Return to AEW After Rehab Program

Moxley will make his return on Wednesday’s “Dynamite”, his first televised appearance in more than two months.

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray.
NFL

Jaguars DE Accused of Flashing Obscene Gesture, Fleeing Police

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement at speeds of 100 mph.

russell-wilson-seahawks
NFL

Russell Wilson is Predicting a Big Upset This Weekend

Seattle's quarterback believes one Super Bowl contender should be on upset alert in the divisional round.

Comoros-Ghana-AFCON
Soccer

Comoros Dumps Ghana Out of AFCON in Historic Upset

The 132nd-ranked team in the world ended Ghana's tournament prematurely.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium.
Podcasts

The Cowboys’ Strange New Way to End a Season | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Round one of the 2022 NFL playoffs is in the books; tune in for a recap and more.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) forward Nicolas Batum (33) guard Paul George and forward Kawhi Leonard watch game action against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA

Report: Paul George Will Miss More Time With Elbow Injury

The Clippers are reportedly planning reevaluate him in the coming weeks.

derrick-henry1
NFL

Vrabel Gives Update on Derrick Henry's Return From Injury

The All-Pro running back has not played since breaking his foot in Week 8.

Brenden Rice
College Football

Brenden Rice, Son of Jerry Rice, Transfers to USC

Rice is headed to Los Angeles to play for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.