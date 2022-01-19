Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bergwijn's Dramatic Stoppage-Time Double Steals Win for Tottenham at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in the fifth minute of added-on time, yet there was more drama to come.

Soon after the restart, Leicester lost possession, Harry Kane played a perfectly weighted ball behind the Leicester defense and Bergwijn ran onto it, rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and converted his shot off the post from an acute angle in the seventh extra minute.

Kane had scored his customary goal against Leicester — it’s now 18 in 17 matches against the team from the Midlands — to equalize for Tottenham in the 38th, canceling out the 24th-minute opener by Patson Daka.

SI Recommends

James Maddison then looked to have won it for Leicester after surging into the penalty area and sending in a shot that deflected into the net off sprawling Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga in the 76th. It was the playmaker’s eighth goal in his last 11 matches in all competitions.

Tottenham climbed above north London rival Arsenal into fifth place and is a point behind fourth-place West Ham having played three fewer games.

Leicester was returning to league action after seeing matches against Everton and Burnley get postponed over the past week because of COVID-19 cases among its opponents.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

rich-bisaccia-raiders
NFL

Source: Raiders, Bisaccia to Discuss Coaching Vacancy

Rich Bisaccia will make his case to remain Las Vegas’s coach in 2022.

Mike McCarthy coaching the Cowboys.
NFL

McCarthy Still Believes Cowboys Final Play Was Right Call

He says 13 seconds was the threshold for a run in that situation.

lindsey-vonn
Olympics

Lindsey Vonn Hired by NBC for Winter Olympics Coverage

The Olympic medalist will be a primetime correspondent in Beijing.

Concacaf is adding VAR for the rest of World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Concacaf to Implement VAR for Rest of 2022 World Cup Qualifying

The region is making a change to the competition with two three-match windows remaining on the road to Qatar.

mikaela-shiffrin
Olympics

Driving Through the Snowy Alps To Photograph American Skiers

After a car accident, Thomas Lovelock continued on to photograph two covers for SI’s Olympics preview.

Member Exclusive
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Bucs' Mike Evans Comments on ‘Rematch at Home’ Against Rams

During the 2020 postseason, Tampa avenged two of its regular season losses en route to its Super Bowl title. Can it happen again?

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon
NHL

Power Rankings: Players Hitting Their Stride in 2022

A new team takes over at No. 1. Plus, looking around the league at which players are heating up in the second half of the season.

USMNT-Orlando-World-Cup-Qualifying-Panama
Soccer

USMNT Returns to Orlando for Last Home World Cup Qualifier

The U.S. will be eyeing a similar result vs. Panama compared to the last time the two played a World Cup qualifier on U.S. soil.