Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Balotelli Back for Italy After More Than Three Years

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Mario Balotelli is back in the Italy squad more than three years after his last appearance in an Azzurri shirt.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini included the striker in a 35-man squad announced Monday for a three-day training camp this week, ahead of the World Cup playoffs in March.

The 31-year-old Balotelli made the last of his 36 international appearances in a 1-1 draw against Poland in the Nations League in September 2018.

Balotelli is playing for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, where he has scored eight goals in 19 league appearances.

Mancini knows Balotelli well, having worked with him at Inter Milan and Manchester City, and Italy has lacked a consistent goalscorer, with Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti struggling to replicate their club form on the international stage.

The training camp will take place between Wednesday and Friday. Seven players received their first international call-ups: goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, defenders Luiz Felipe and Giorgio Scalvini, midfielders Nicolò Fagioli, Davide Frattesi and Samuele Ricci and forward João Pedro.

European champion Italy hosts North Macedonia in the World Cup qualifying playoffs on March 24. The winner advances to play at Portugal or Turkey five days later.

SI Recommends

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa).

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Juventus), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Cremonese), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Samuele Ricci (Empoli), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Adana Demirspor), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), João Pedro (Cagliari), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Claudio-Ranieri-Fired-Watford
Soccer

Watford Fires Ranieri With Club in Relegation Fight

Claudio Ranieri's time at Watford did not last long at all.

Patrick Mahomes looking to pass the ball while Travis Kelce runs a route.
NFL

Mahomes, Kelce Break Down Catch to Force Overtime

Travis Kelce wasn't supposed to run the route that ended up saving the Chiefs’ season.

Shakira Austin shoots
College Basketball

Ole Miss Enters Women’s Top 25 for First Time in 15 Years

The Rebels were one of four teams to enter after being unranked last week.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after losing to Chiefs in overtime
NFL

In a Game That Blew Our Minds, It Should Have Been Better

Bills-Chiefs was one of the best playoff games in recent history but ended in a frustratingly anticlimactic overtime. Don’t expect the NFL to care.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Betting

NFL Divisional Round Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The NFL divisional round playoffs featured epic games that cashed tons of profitable wagers, unless you were backing the Bills.

bobby-hurley-arizona-state
College Basketball

Hurley Disciplined by Pac-12 for Conduct Toward Officials

Bobby Hurley got into a costly confrontation with a referee over the weekend.

Tyreek Hill runs past the Bills defense
NFL

The 5 Best Plays From the Chiefs–Bills Instant Classic

Was this the best game in NFL history? Quite possibly.

Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are part of the USMNT's squad
Soccer

USMNT Players’ Form Entering World Cup Qualifying

Just over half of the players called in for three World Cup qualifiers are currently in season. Here’s how they’ve been playing as they join their MLS-based brethren.