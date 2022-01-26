Skip to main content
D.C. United Trades USMNT's Arriola to FC Dallas for MLS-Record Allocation Money Total

Paul Arriola is on the move within MLS after being dealt for a league-record amount of general allocation money.

D.C. United sent Arriola to FC Dallas for $2 million in GAM ($1.5 million in 2022, another $500,000 in 2023), with a conditional $300,000 in future GAM based on performance incentives being hit. D.C. also secured a 30% sell-on fee if Arriola transfers out of MLS. Club América had reportedly been interested in signing Arriola this winter as well.

Arriola, 26, scored 20 goals and had 16 assists in 89 regular-season appearances with D.C. after leaving Club Tijuana for the U.S. capital in 2017. He missed almost all of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL, and his 2021 was beset by ailments as well, with a loan to Swansea City cut short after he suffered a quadriceps injury.

Arriola is currently in U.S. men's national team camp, preparing for three World Cup qualifiers in which he'll look to add to his 42 caps and eight international goals. 

“To have a player like Paul Arriola come to FC Dallas is really an amazing thing,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a statement. “Very few players have a resume like he does at the age of 26. He’s also an incredible locker room guy. You don’t get to captain the U.S. national team if you’re not of the highest caliber and a great professional who works hard and has the admiration of his teammates and the coaching staff. We’re thrilled to welcome Paul to Dallas.”

It's been a busy winter regarding U.S. internationals for FC Dallas, which has sold Ricardo Pepi to Augsburg and loaned Justin Che to Hoffenheim for 18 months. FCD also re-signed homegrown U.S. forward Jesús Ferreira to a Designated Player deal.

