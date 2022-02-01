Skip to main content
UEFA Withdraws Threat Over 'Champignons League' Pizza

BERLIN (AP) — The Champignons League pizza is fine with UEFA after all.

European soccer’s governing body said Tuesday it does not mind that a German frozen pizza manufacturer is referencing the Champions League with one of its cheesy offerings.

The manufacturer, Pizza Wolke, said on Sunday that it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name “Champignons League” for its mushroom pizza.

But in a slice of good news for Pizza Wolke, which is based in the central town of Gießen north of Frankfurt, UEFA suggested that the legal representative had made a meal of the matter.

“UEFA obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an overzealous local trademark agent acting too hastily,” the governing body said in a statement. “The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”

