Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends His Worst Scoring Drought in 13 Years

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — This time, Manchester United held on to its lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought by lashing in a 51st-minute goal to set United on its way to a 2-0 win over Brighton that moved the team into fourth place in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Bruno Fernandes added a second goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, with virtually the last kick of the game, following a rapid break as Brighton committed men forward.

United had failed to win any of its last three games despite taking the lead each time — twice in the league, against Burnley and Southampton, and in getting eliminated from the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough.

“First half was Mr. Hyde, second half Dr. Jekyll," United manager Ralf Rangnick said, “and for a change it (the result) was different.”

Helping United's cause against Brighton at Old Trafford was visiting defender Lewis Dunk getting sent off three minutes after Ronaldo's goal for a professional foul, bringing down Anthony Elanga as the winger was through on goal. Dunk was initially shown a yellow card but it turned to a red after a video review.

SI Recommends

United moved above West Ham and into the Champions League qualification positions, four points behind third-place Chelsea but having played one game more.

Ronaldo had been on his worst scoring run in 13 years at club level but ended that by cutting inside, after teammate Scott McTominay dispossessed Yves Bissouma, and powering a curling shot into the far corner from outside the area.

The Portugal forward headed wide from Fernandes' cross later in the half, kicking the post in frustration, but his display was praised by Rangnick.

“Very important not only that he scored but it was an outstanding goal," Rangnick said. "It was important for all of us, but his overall performance was one of the best since I arrived here.”

More Soccer Coverage:

There May Be a Premier League Title Race After All
How Neymar Has Come to Embody Soccer's Modern Age
Christian Eriksen Inches Closer to His Inspirational Return
Five Who Could Help the USMNT Finish Its World Cup Qualifying Quest

YOU MAY LIKE

Rookie Scottie Scheffler is out of the U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
Play
Fantasy

Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler Anchor DFS Lineup for Genesis Open

No football this weekend? Here are some names to consider if you're playing golf DFS.

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) dunks the ball over Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half at Ferrell Center.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Seton Hall-UConn, Baylor-Texas Tech

Bets and analysis for Wednesday's Big East clash between No. 24 UConn and Seton Hall and the Big 12 battle between No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 7 Baylor.

Man City thrashes Sporting CP in the Champions League
Soccer

Man City Ruthless to Open Champions League Knockout Stage

A 5-0 win in Portugal over Sporting Lisbon expressed Man City's statement of intent—and drew applause from the opposing supporters.

Fitbit Charge 3
Lifestyle

The Best Heart Rate Monitors and Fitness Trackers of 2022

Find out why using a heart rate monitor is important during your workouts, what to look for when purchasing and our top 5 picks based on affordability and functionality.

Close-up of Dick Vitale smiling.
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Undergoes Successful Vocal Cord Surgery

“Awesome Baby, with a Capital A.“

us-canada-gold-game-leaf
Olympics

Latest U.S.-Canada Clash for Gold Underscores Need for Change in Women’s Hockey

The teams that have contested for the title at every Olympics except for one since 1998 will meet again in Beijing. But regardless of who wins this edition of the border battle, the players will continue to push for equity and growth in their sport.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates his side's opening goal with PSG's Lionel Messi, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb.15, 2022.
Soccer

PSG Captures Key UCL Opportunity on Mbappé’s Late Winner

In a complete performance from the home side, Kylian Mbappé’s stoppage time goal was the breakthrough it needed to grab a crucial lead over Real Madrid.

Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA

The Defensive Player of the Year Race Is More Open Than Ever

The rise of new faces in the league has made this one of the most fascinating DPOY award races in quite some time.