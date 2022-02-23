The Premier League title race is back from the dead.

Behind three goals on either side of halftime, Liverpool cruised to a 6-0 win over Leeds on Wednesday, cutting Manchester City's lead atop the table to just three points.

Just one month ago, after a 1-0 win over Chelsea, Manchester City shot out to a 13-point lead atop the Premier League table, leading many to effectively crown City with its fourth league title in five years.

But Liverpool still had two games in hand, and City would stumble following the Chelsea win. After winning 12 straight Premier League matches, City settled for a draw against Southampton on Matchday 23, dropping the first two of five league points from its next 12.

Until this weekend's stunning last-second loss to Spurs, Manchester City hadn't lost in any competition since a Dec. 5 meeting with RB Leipzig on the final Champions League matchday when it had already won its group. But with Liverpool's win, the two sides are now caught up on games played. However, it will only last until this weekend as Liverpool will have another league game in hand due to its appearance in the League Cup final Sunday.

With only three points separating the two sides, at least for the time being, all eyes will turn to their next league meeting April 10 at the Etihad (they drew 2-2 at Anfield in October), though, as the most recent stretch has shown, a lot can change in the next six weeks.

With its six-goal outing, Liverpool made sure it is covering all its bases, surpassing Manchester City in goal differential (+50 compared to City's +46) with its 70th goal of the season.

Mohamed Salah added to his league-leading goal tally with two penalties to give him 19 on the season, while Sadio Mané also added two. Strikes from center backs Joël Matip and Virgil van Dijk rounded out the scoring for the Reds.

Next up for City in the league is a trip to Everton on Saturday while Liverpool must wait until March 5 against West Ham before its next Premier League match.

