Benfica's Yaremchuk Celebrates Goal By Revealing Ukrainian Coat of Arms Under Jersey

Ukrainian international Roman Yaremchuk celebrated his Champions League goal for Benfica against Ajax by removing his jersey, revealing Ukraine's coat of arms.

Following up a blocked shot by Gonçalo Ramos, Yaremchuk scored in the 72nd minute to ensure that Benfica heads to the return leg in Amsterdam with a 2–2 draw. Underneath his jersey, Yaremchuk wore a shirt with the Ukrainian trident, which has been considered a national symbol for more than 100 years.

But given the ongoing conflict with Russia on the Ukrainian border, the forward's gesture became a lasting image from the round of 16 first leg. On Tuesday, reports suggested that UEFA is considering moving this season’s Champions League final away from Saint Petersburg due to the conflict. 

Yaremchuk started his career at Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kyiv before moving on to Belgian side Gent. He then joined Benfica over the summer in a move reportedly worth €17 million ($18.7 million) 

The 26-year-old Lviv native has earned 38 caps for the Ukrainian national team and has scored 12 goals, including two at last summer's Euros. Ukraine's next international game comes with incredibly high stakes in UEFA's new World Cup qualification playoff format. 

Ukraine will head to Scotland for a semifinal with the winner facing either Wales or Austria with a spot in the 2022 World Cup on the line. Ukraine has not qualified for the World Cup since 2006, which was its only appearance. 

On Wednesday in Lisbon, Dušan Tadić and Sébastien Haller scored in the first half for Ajax, while Haller contributed Benfica's other tally with an own goal in the 25th minute. The two sides will face each other in the return leg March 15.

