Brazil Coach Tite to Step Down After 2022 World Cup

Brazil men's national team coach Tite announced Friday that he will step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tite was appointed to lead the Seleção in 2016 after Dunga was fired following Brazil's group stage exit at the Copa América Centenario.

The coach led the Brazilians to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, where they lost to Belgium, but won the Copa América in 2019. The South American title, which was won on home soil, was Brazil's first trophy since 2013—if one counts the Confederations Cup.

Tite has coached Brazil to 51 wins and only five losses (including the 2021 Copa América final defeat to Argentina) in 70 games in charge.

"I'm going until the end of the World Cup," Tite told Brazil's SporTV. "I have no reason to lie here. I don't want to win any way. I've won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup."

In December, the Seleção became the first South American team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and currently sit atop the table in CONMEBOL qualifying—Brazil has yet to lose in 15 World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil is considered one of the favorites for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which begins November 21. If the five-time World Cup champions don't win in Qatar, they will match their longest World Cup drought (24 years) by the time the 2026 World Cup begins. Brazil has not won the World Cup since 2002 and no country has won more World Cups than Brazil's five.

No successor has been announced as of yet. Last year, Barcelona manager Xavi revealed that he was offered the chance to act as Tite's assistant and eventual successor before choosing to coach Barcelona.

