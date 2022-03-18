Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Mexico Roster vs. USMNT: Injured Guardado Misses World Cup Qualifier

Midfielder Andrés Guardado will miss Mexico’s World Cup qualifier against the United States next week along with forward Rogelio Funes Mori and defender Julio César Domínguez.

Guardado, Mexico’s captain, injured a thigh playing for Betis against Atlético Madrid on March 6. Funes Mori has an injured right leg and has not played for Monterrey since March 5.

Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Jesús Alberto Angulo, Héctor Moreno, Israel Reyes and Jorge Sánchez, midfielder Edson Álvarez and forwards Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Giménez were additions on the 29-man roster announced Thursday night by coach Tata Martino.

Midfielder Uriel Antuna, who missed the November qualifier against the U.S. in Cincinnati, is on the roster after playing in the January qualifier at Jamaica.

LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo is on the roster after making his Mexico debut in a Dec. 8 exhibition against Chile — which came one year after he played his only match for the U.S. He was a second-half substitute in the Feb. 2 qualifier against Panama.

After the March 24 match at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, El Tri plays at Honduras three days later and closes at home against El Salvador on March 30.

Seeking its eighth straight World Cup appearance, Mexico is third in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 21 points, four points behind Canada and trailing the U.S. on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (León), Guillermo Ochoa (América), Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

Defenders: Jesús Alberto Angulo (Tigres), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Néstor Araujo (Celta Vigo), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), César Montes (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Jorge Sánchez (América), Johan Vásquez (Genoa)

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Érick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Héctor Herrera (Atlético Madrid), Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Forwards: Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna), Jesús Corona (Sevilla), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Henry Martín (América), Alexis Vega (Chivas)

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers.
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Trains With Three NFL QBs

The former 49ers quarterback is reportedly in “the best shape of his life.”

By Madison Williams
March Madness 2022
Play
College Basketball

Saturday’s Schedule of NCAA Tournament Games Released

Eight teams will look to punch their tickets to the Sweet 16 with a win on Saturday.

By Wilton Jackson
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo cheers the crowd
College Football

Michigan’s David Ojabo Suffers Injury During Pro Day

He reportedly suffered a bad-looking non-contact injury with just over a month until the NFL draft.

By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams talk as they walk off the field during a 2020 game
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Catching Heat After Davante Adams Trade

Whether or not it’s fair, plenty of fans have been chirping the quarterback after his top wide receiver left for the AFC West.

By Dan Lyons
Feb 20, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tom Aspinall of England punches Andrei Arlovski of Belarus in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card headlined by heavyweight Alexander Volkov battling Tom Aspinall.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
San Francisco Dons head coach Todd Golden
Play
College Basketball

Source: Florida to Hire San Francisco’s Todd Golden

The 36-year-old led the Dons to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 24 years.

By Madison Williams
jt daniels
College Football

Report: JT Daniels Expected to Decide Between Three Schools

One of UGA’s SEC East rivals is in the mix, along with two other Power 5 programs.

By Wilton Jackson
Loyola Ramblers fan Sister Jean
Play
Extra Mustard

Sister Jean Gives Loyola-Chicago Pep Talk Ahead of Ohio State Matchup

The 102-year-old told her team to “believe” and ”trust” themselves.

By Madison Williams