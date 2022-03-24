Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Ada Hegerberg, First Ballon d’Or Féminin Winner, Returns to Norway Team After Exile

Ada Hegerberg’s self-imposed five-year exile from Norway’s national team is over.

The 26-year-old striker, widely regarded as one of the best players in women’s soccer, hasn’t played for her country since deciding to rule herself out of selection in 2017 because of what she perceived to be a general disregard for the women’s game in Norway.

Hegerberg is satisfied a “good solution” has been found in her bid for more respect for female players. So she’s back, having been selected on Thursday in Norway’s squad for matches against Kosovo and Poland next month.

It also means soccer fans should be able to see the first ever female winner of the Ballon d’Or—in 2018—at the European Championship in England this year.

Hegerberg said she was pleased to be able to contribute again to the team, while also “continuing to fight for equality, both on and off the field.”

“I want to do my part so that we reach our goals, and inspire both young girls and boys across the country,” she said. “Now I can finally do it with the flag on my chest again.”

Hegerberg’s frustration was with what she perceived to be the uneven pace of progress and strategy in the women’s game in Norway. That stance meant she was a big name missing at the 2019 World Cup in France, where she plays at club level for Lyon.

Officials at the Norwegian Football Association—notably its president, Lisa Klaveness —pushed behind the scenes to bring Hegerberg back into the national fold, with her return possibly delayed after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2020 that ruled her out for 21 months.

Hegerberg never went into any specific detail about the reasons for her exile, although Klaveness told The Associated Press in 2019 that the striker felt “she cannot be at her best in this system.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“It has not been a good feeling to have one of our best players outside the national team,” Klaveness said on Thursday. “I have appreciated the conversations I have had with Ada.

“She is passionate about girls having as good opportunities as boys to be able to dream and to be able to achieve big goals on the football field.”

Norway coach Martin Sjögren said it had been a “challenging situation” with Hegerberg and is happy to be able to “put this behind us.”

“The foundation of this is a common understanding that we are different,” Sjögren said, “and that we respect each other as people and players.”

Hegerberg scored 38 goals in 66 appearances before she stopped playing for the team at the age of 21.

She has helped Lyon win five Champions League titles.

Norway is grouped with Austria, Northern Ireland and host nation England at Euro 2022.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at McKale Center.
College Basketball

Inside Tommy Lloyd’s Instant, International Transformation of Arizona

He had never been a head coach at any level before last year. But it seems his unique path through Spokane and around the world prepared him just fine.

By Greg Bishop
richaun-holmes-sacramento-kings
NBA

Kings Center Richaun Holmes Accused of Domestic Violence

Sacramento announced last week Holmes will miss the remainder of the 2021–22 season.

By Michael Shapiro
steve-deberg
Play
NFL

One Man Knows What Tom Brady Is Going Through

For now, Steve DeBerg is the oldest QB to start an NFL game. We look back at his comeback, five years after what was thought to be his final game.

By Alex Prewitt
Colin Kaepernick after playing Seahawks.
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Responds to Pete Carroll’s Comment

Last week, the Seahawks coach said, “Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does,” when talking about Kaepernick.

By Joseph Salvador
Kyrie Irving watches a Duke game at Barclays Center
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Kyrie’s Return to Brooklyn Appears Imminent

There are major baseball implications, too.

By Dan Gartland
Keenan Allen salutes the crowd after a game.
Extra Mustard

Keenan Allen’s Instagram Comment After Hill Trade Goes Viral

The Chargers wide receiver had an interesting reaction to the Chiefs-Dolphins deal.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Arizona Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Report: Seahawks Interested in Mayfield Trade for ‘Right Price’

Could Baker Mayfield be heading to the NFC West?

By Michael Shapiro
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) goes up for a shot as Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) defends in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022.
Play
NCAA Betting

Friday’s March Madness Sweet 16 Best Bets and Odds: Expect Underdogs to Dominate

A pair of best bets for Friday’s Sweet 16 games involving No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina and No. 1 Kansas vs. No 4 Providence.

By Frankie Taddeo