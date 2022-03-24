Boris Johnson Says Ukraine Should Be Given Euro 2028 Bid, Not Russia

Russia submitted a bid to host the 2028 UEFA European Football Championship, while the country currently invades Ukraine. The bid comes after UEFA’s decision to ban Russia from participating in European soccer competitions was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, despite Russia asking for a freeze on the ban.

So, as the sports world reacts to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has an idea to support Ukraine. Johnson believes UEFA should give Ukraine the chance to bid on hosting the tournament. He said this even though the United Kingdom and Ireland have also put in a bid to be the hosts as well.

With Russia bidding, Johnson thinks it would set a bad precedent to consider them for the Euros. Therefore, he thinks giving that bid to Ukraine is a strong show of support.

“I think the idea of Russia holding any football tournament or any kind of cultural event right now is beyond satire,” Johnson said, via The Athletic’s Luke Brown. “I can’t believe anybody would seriously consider their suggestion and the best thing possible would be for the entire Russian armed forces to retire forthwith from Ukraine and hand the tournament to them, of course.”

Johnson said this decision would be “the best thing possible” for the Euro bids.

If UEFA ultimately awards Ukraine with the chance to host the 2028 Euros, it would be the second time in 20 years the country would host the tournament, having co-hosted with Poland during the 2012 Euros.

FIFA also banned Russia from both hosting and competing in the World Cup qualifiers vs. Poland later this month. Russia requested a freeze on FIFA’s decision, but the CAS denied that request as well.

Russia’s sports teams have been impacted by the Ukraine crisis beyond just soccer, as FIBA, the IIHF, the IOC and the IPC have all banned them from competing.

