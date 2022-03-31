President Joe Biden Congratulates USMNT on World Cup Berth

Wednesday night, despite losing to Costa Rica, the U.S. Men’s National Team clinched a World Cup bid for the first time since 2014. Players, fans and analysts all over the country took to Twitter to celebrate the United States’ return to the big stage.

And that includes the most important American of them all. President Joe Biden tweeted a congratulations to the team for their accomplishment.

“Congratulations to the USMNT for bringing the United States back to the men’s World Cup! I know it’s been a long road back. Jill and I are thrilled to have you representing our country later this year,” Biden said.

In return, the USMNT twitter account made sure to give thanks back to The President.

Biden has always been in tune with U.S. sports. He congratulated the U.S. Women’s National Team for winning their class action equal pay lawsuit in February, and he also commented on the NFL’s lack of diverse head coach hirings in January.

The USMNT will find out who they will play during the World Cup draw on Friday, as they have already been placed in the second of four pots. The draw will be broadcasted live, at 11:30 AM on FS1.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar late in the year, with the Group Stages beginning on November 21 and the Final set to occur on December 18.

