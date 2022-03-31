Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

President Joe Biden Congratulates USMNT on World Cup Berth

Wednesday night, despite losing to Costa Rica, the U.S. Men’s National Team clinched a World Cup bid for the first time since 2014. Players, fans and analysts all over the country took to Twitter to celebrate the United States’ return to the big stage.

And that includes the most important American of them all. President Joe Biden tweeted a congratulations to the team for their accomplishment.

“Congratulations to the USMNT for bringing the United States back to the men’s World Cup! I know it’s been a long road back. Jill and I are thrilled to have you representing our country later this year,” Biden said.

In return, the USMNT twitter account made sure to give thanks back to The President.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Biden has always been in tune with U.S. sports. He congratulated the U.S. Women’s National Team for winning their class action equal pay lawsuit in February, and he also commented on the NFL’s lack of diverse head coach hirings in January.

The USMNT will find out who they will play during the World Cup draw on Friday, as they have already been placed in the second of four pots. The draw will be broadcasted live, at 11:30 AM on FS1.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar late in the year, with the Group Stages beginning on November 21 and the Final set to occur on December 18.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East Regional final college basketball game of the NCAA women’s tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Play
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Lands NIL Deal With Chegg Ahead of Final Four

Bueckers previously signed multi-year deals with Gatorade and StockX.

By Jelani Scott
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott Lose Fantasy Value with Offseason Departures

Fantasy production for these 10 players will be adversely affected by recent roster changes.

By Michael Fabiano
lane-kiffin-ole-miss
College Football

Lane Kiffin Trolls Mike Leach With Egg Bowl Trophy Tweet

Ole Miss’s coach is never afraid to stir the pot.

By Michael Shapiro
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward AJ Griffin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C.
Play
College Basketball

NC Declared as ‘Center of the College Basketball Universe’

With the Tar Heels and Blue Devils set to face-off in the Final Four, governor Roy Cooper signed a proclamation, and a few states may want a word.

By Madeline Coleman
Monica Jones
Media

Monica Jones Helps Women Find Their Strength From the Inside Out

The wellness coach has built a workout program that takes a woman’s unique biological makeup into account.

By Senita Brooks
NCAA Wilson basketball
Play
College

Congress Introduces Gender Equity Bill to Investigate NCAA

The bill is being introduced a year after inequalities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments triggered outrage among college sports and U.S. leaders.

By Ross Dellenger
Sep. 3 2021 - Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrates with third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) after hitting a solo home run
MLB

One Big Question for Every National League Team

Has Philadelphia finally fixed its bullpen? Is Christian Yelich’s MVP form a thing of the past? See what each NL team must confront this season.

By Will Laws
Jason Kidd
Play
Extra Mustard

Jason Kidd Calls LeBron James Greatest of All-Time

The Mavericks coach says that the Lakers star is the best player in league history.

By Mike McDaniel