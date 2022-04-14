Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Former Colombia, Real Madrid Midfielder Freddy Rincón Dies After Car Crash

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Freddy Rincón, a former captain of the Colombian national soccer team who played in three World Cups, has died after being injured in a car crash. He was 55.

Rincón was injured Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia.

The Colombian soccer federation posted news of Rincón’s death on its website on Wednesday, saying it deeply regrets his passing and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives.

Rincón played at the World Cup in 1990, 1994 and 1998. Besides playing for Colombian and Brazilian clubs during his career, the midfielder also played for Real Madrid and Napoli.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon,” FIFA posted on Twitter along with a video of the player scoring one of his most memorable goals at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Colombia needed at least a draw against West Germany in its final group match to advance to the round of 16. Trailing 1-0 in injury time, Rincón scored to help the team advance.

The Colombians then lost to Cameroon in extra time and were eliminated.

YOU MAY LIKE

john-sterling-yankees
Extra Mustard

Watch: Yankees Announcer John Sterling Bungles Home Run Call

The famous New York play-by-play commentator hilariously made the wrong call on the final out of the eighth inning on Wednesday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Billy Napier during his introductory press conference at Florida.
College Football

Napier Says Florida Will Wear Black Jerseys, Likely by 2023

He says the jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to military families.

By Joseph Salvador
Green Bay Packers Robert Tonyan
Play
Fantasy

Robert Tonyan, Dallas Goedert on Fantasy Buy and Sell Value Tight Ends List

Most mid-tier fantasy tight ends aren't much better than late-round fliers.

By Matt De Lima
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons’Braxton Key in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, April 8, 2022.
Play
Betting

NBA Eastern Conference Betting Preview: Bucks Poised to Return to Finals

The Bucks (+240) are the favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the Eastern Conference, while the seventh-seeded Nets have the second-best odds (+333).

By Kyle Wood
michael-irvin
Play
Extra Mustard

Irvin Thinks Decisions by Hill, Adams Could Backfire

The Hall of Fame wideout is questioning the game’s current top talents at receiver.

By Michael Shapiro
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after hitting a popup
Play
MLB

SI:AM | Vlad Jr. Goes Yard (x3) and Kershaw’s Perfection Gets Cut Short

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is picking up where he left off.

By Dan Gartland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) reacts after scoring during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoff Breakout Candidates to Watch

Which up-and-coming players can steal the postseason spotlight?

By Michael Shapiro
keith-hernandez
Play
Extra Mustard

Keith Hernandez Hilariously Explains How He Fell for Email Scam

Mets analyst Keith Hernandez gets zinged for 'senior citizen' moment

By Jimmy Traina