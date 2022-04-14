Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

MLS, Liga MX Won’t Play Leagues Cup in 2022

MLS and Liga MX are pressing pause on their Leagues Cup joint venture as they gear up for a 2023 tournament that’ll include all 47 clubs across both North American circuits. As a result, there will be no Leagues Cup this year, MLS confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

It’s a decision that makes sense on two levels. First, the global soccer calendar is already compressed by the November-December World Cup, which forced MLS to start its 27th season in February and end it with the earliest title game in 20 years. 

Second, the first two Leagues Cup tournaments, staged in 2020 and 2021, were eight-team exhibition affairs that didn’t exactly compare in scope, quality or competitive validity to the mammoth event to come. There was little sense in risking further dilution of the nascent tournament’s brand or importance.

Instead, MLS will stage a “Leagues Cup Showcase” event on Aug. 3 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the LA Galaxy will play Chivas de Guadalajara and Los Angeles FC will face Club América in a friendly doubleheader. The Campeones Cup, the annual matchup between the MLS Cup holder and one of the two Liga MX champs crowned each season, will still happen in 2022. New York City FC will host that one-off match, likely in September.

MLS said the Showcase doubleheader “will serve as a preview” for the 2023 Leagues Cup, a massive late summer undertaking that will require an unprecedented month-long break in the MLS regular-season schedule. Every MLS and Liga MX club will be involved in the Leagues Cup from next year forward, and the top three finishers will earn a spot in the subsequent spring’s Concacaf Champions League. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The inclusive and official nature of future Leagues Cup tournaments stands in contrast to the previous two editions. The 2020 tournament, won by Cruz Azul, was an invitational. Last year’s, won by Club León, involved complex and arbitrary qualification criteria.

MLS is looking into how to draw some kind of distinction between the titles and records from 2020-21 and those produced by the full tournament starting next year. It also hasn’t finished working out the precise format for the 2023 Leagues Cup, which is supposed to have a group stage followed by knockouts. Next year’s launch of St. Louis City’s first team will bring the number of Leagues Cup entrants to 47, a number that doesn’t divide evenly. There’s also some uncertainty about how MLS will handle clubs that are eliminated early and then face a multi-week gap in their schedule.

By skipping 2022, they’ve given themselves an opportunity to focus on those issues ahead of the Leagues Cup’s full, competitive debut next year.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

sean payton
NFL

Sean Payton Says He Tried Convincing Giants to Draft Tom Brady

In a recent podcast interview, Payton said he attempted unsuccessfully to convince the Giants to take the future seven-time champion in the 2000 draft.

By Nick Selbe
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom warms up his arm on Monday, March 14, 2022, as players return to Clover Park in Port St. Lucie for spring training practice. Tcn Mets In Psl 02
MLB

Showalter: Jacob deGrom’s Status ‘Pretty Positive So Far’

The Mets ace was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury prior to Opening Day.

By Jelani Scott
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31)
Play
NBA

Cavs’ Jarrett Allen Reportedly ’50-50’ for Friday’s Play-in Game

The All-Star hasn’t played since fracturing his finger on March 6.

By Madison Williams
frankfurt-barcelona-europa-league
Soccer

Frankfurt Sends Barcelona Crashing Out of Europa League

Despite a furious late comeback, Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3–2 loss at the Camp Nou.

By Andrew Gastelum
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) in 2017
Play
Extra Mustard

Kizer Thinks Deshaun Watson Could Be in ‘GOAT’ Conversations

The former Browns quarterback said if the new Cleveland quarterback wins a Super Bowl ring with the team, he should be considered in discussions with Tom Brady as the “GOAT.”

By Madison Williams
Stever Kerr talking to Stephen Curry during a Warriors game.
Play
NBA

Curry Will Be on Minutes Restriction If He Plays in Playoff Opener

Steve Kerr said Thursday it’s possible the star point guard could even come off the bench if he’s cleared to play.

By Joseph Salvador
No. 9 Nikita Mazepin RUS, Uralkali Haas F1 Team
Racing

Haas F1 Reportedly Rejects Refund Demand From Uralkali

The Formula One team terminated its contract with the title sponsor and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns the company, in March.

By Madeline Coleman
Dick Vitale poses with a Vegas Golden Knights Hockey Fights Cancer jersey.
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Completes Lymphoma Treatment

The longtime college basketball commentator announced that he has completed his cancer treatment and shared an update about his recent scans.

By Mike McDaniel