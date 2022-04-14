Ukraine to Play World Cup Qualifying Playoff on June 1

Ukraine will resume its World Cup qualifying campaign June 1 with a playoff semifinal against Scotland.

FIFA confirmed that Ukraine will head to Glasgow at the start of June after previously granting Ukraine’s appeal to have the game moved from its original start date following Russia’s invasion of the country.

The winner of the June 1 semifinal will then go on to face Wales in a playoff final June 5 with a spot in November’s World Cup on the line. Wales defeated Austria last month in its semifinal and will host the final in Cardiff.

The 2022 World Cup draw, which took place April 1, placed the winner of the playoff in Group B alongside England, the United States and Iran.

Along with the European playoff, two other spots at the World Cup have yet to be decided with the intercontinental playoffs set for mid-June.

With its March World Cup qualifier postponed, Scotland opted to play a friendly against Poland, who received a playoff bye after Russia was banned by FIFA. Proceeds from the match went to UNICEF’s emergency appeal in support of Ukraine.

More Soccer Coverage: