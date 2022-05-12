Skip to main content
The Premier League’s Remaining Races
The Premier League’s Remaining Races

Barcelona, Aston Villa Complete Full Coutinho Transfer for $21 Million

After enjoying a career revival on loan at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho is making his move permanent.

The Barcelona loanee will remain at Villa Park through 2026 after securing a full transfer and signing a new contract on Thursday. Coutinho, famously signed by Barcelona from Liverpool for €160 million in 2017 after the club sold Neymar to PSG, will stay at Villa for a considerably more modest €20 million ($21 million) fee. Barcelona retains a 50% sell-on clause, according to the club’s announcement. The 29-year-old Brazil international has scored four goals and assisted on three others since joining Villa in January and has established himself as one of the club’s key figures.

“This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa. Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January,” Steven Gerrard, Coutinho’s former Liverpool teammate and current manager at Aston Villa, said in a statement. “With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience.

“As we look to build towards next season, it is incredible to work at a club that executes its business so decisively and smoothly.”

