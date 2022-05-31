Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The family of Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in early March at the age of 22, has started a “movement for change in our University system” in her honor.

According to the effort’s official website, Katie’s Save is a “mission to support students navigating dynamics of campus life that may be complicated with added pressures of academics, sports, performing arts and other activities.” The effort will also aim to supply “baseline information for an entry-point to a conversation with the student’s choice of supportive advocates.”

The initiative’s initial effort, titled “F1GHT for Katie’s Save”, will focus on the implementation of a “University Policy designed to offer students an option to enable and require the university/college to send a notification to a Designated Advocate regarding instances when the student is involved in a situation that could evolve into challenging circumstances where they may need guidance and support.” The nationwide University Policy is the “first of many systemic developments that the Katie’s Save Movement intends to place into action” as part of its “movement to ensure student safety and well-being.”

The Meyer family and the Katie’s Save team also started a petition in support of their efforts. The Change.org campaign has already garnered over 1,110 signatures at the time of this publication.

Katie’s Save is the latest effort dedicated in tribute to Meyer, who won a national championship with Stanford in 2019. The United States Soccer Federation and Stanford women’s basketball team were among the organizations and teams that offered tributes in memory of the Cardinal soccer goalie in recent months.

To learn more about Katie’s Save and its mission, click here.