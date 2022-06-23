Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Disgraced Former Astros GM John Luhnow Buys Spanish Soccer Club Leganes

MADRID (AP) — An investment group led by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, who lost his job in baseball for sign-stealing, has bought Spanish soccer club Leganés.

“We will do all we can to improve this club,” Luhnow said in Madrid on Thursday after purchasing the second-division team for an undisclosed sum from prior owners Victoria Pavón and Felipe Moreno.

Leganés is a modest club based in a neighborhood of southern Madrid. The team finished 12th in the 22-team second division last season.

Two years ago, Luhnow and Astros manager AJ Hinch were suspended for one year by Major League Baseball after being found to have engineered a sign-stealing scheme using electronics during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. They were both subsequently fired in January 2020.

Luhnow heads Blue Crow Sports, an investment group that he said includes investors from the United States, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Canada. Earlier this month, Blue Crow Sports completed its acquisition of Mexican club Cancun FC.

Leganés had been owned since 2008 by Pavón and Moreno, a local couple who took over when the club was mired in debt and playing in the third division.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The club earned promotion to the first division for the first time in 2016. It spent four seasons competing with the top teams in Spain before being relegated. Its greatest achievement came in 2017-18 when it beat Real Madrid on its way to reaching the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Luhnow's talks began with the former owners in September. He said his group chose Leganés because they consider Spanish soccer to have the greatest growth potential in the European game, partly because of the league’s tight cost control measures and its recent investment deal with a private equity firm.

As Leganés new president, Luhnow said his group wants to build its youth teams, promote its women’s team and invest in technologies such as the use of big data analytics.

“All sports have used technology to create advantages, and that is what we want to do,” Luhnow said in Spanish. “We have a group of people with experience including the Premier League and the MLS who know how to use technology, and Leganés can take advantage of that. Soccer is a bit behind other sports … but that is going to change in the coming years.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nike soccer ball.
More Sports

Nike Makes Decision on Doing Business in Russia

In March, the company suspended operations in the country.

By Michael Shapiro
Auburn forward Jabari Smith shoots a free throw in a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Top Three NBA Draft Picks Are Close to Finalized

The draft hasn’t started but the first three teams seem to know who they will take.

By Daniel Chavkin
dCOVnewfrontiers_H no text
College

SI:AM | Title IX’s Next Hurdles

And, Jeremy Woo’s final NBA mock draft.

By Josh Rosenblat
U.S tennis player Serena Williams looks on while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.
Play
Betting

Wimbledon Betting Preview: Serena Williams Seeks 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams is back after a year away, but can anyone beat Iga Swiatek?

By Craig Ellenport
Diego Maradona at the 2018 World Cup.
Soccer

Diego Maradona’s Medical Personnel to Face Homicide Trial

The Argentina legend died in Nov. 2020 from cardio-respiratory arrest while he was recovering from surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

By Associated Press
calvin-ridley
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill

Atlanta needs rookie Drake London to complement Kyle Pitts.

By Kyle Wood
Anthony Pettis
MMA

Pettis Seeking to Conquer New Ground in the PFL

Aiming to avoid challenges that plagued him a season ago, "Showtime" is hungry for more.

By Justin Barrasso
May 7, 2022; Birmingham, AL, USA; Pittsburgh Maulers linebacker EJ Ejiya (44) tackles New Jersey Generals running back Trey Williams (3) for a loss during the first half at Protective Stadium.
Play
Betting

USFL Playoff Odds, Breakdown and Bets

Bets, odds and analysis for the USFL playoffs, featuring the Generals vs. Stars and the Stallions and the Breakers.

By Frankie Taddeo