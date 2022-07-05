Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Spain Star Alexia Putellas Hurts Knee on Eve of Women’s Euros

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas injured her left knee in training on Tuesday, three days before Spain’s opening match in the European Women’s Championship.

The extent of Alexia’s injury was yet to be determined, and whether she will remain with the squad for the tournament in England, the Spanish soccer federation said.

The federation didn’t elaborate on Alexia’s sprained knee.

She is set to lead a Spain side that enters a major women’s tournament as a title favorite for the first time. The team has been boosted by a significant growth in women’s soccer in recent years, highlighted by Barcelona winning its first Champions League title and Real Madrid creating its own women’s team—all since the last Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Spain is enjoying an unbeaten streak that started in March 2020, and is ranked at an all-time high No. 7 in the world.

It will open the Women’s Euro on Friday in Group B against Finland. Denmark and eight-time European champion Germany are also in the group.

Spain’s best finish at the Women’s Euro was the semifinals in 1997. It reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2017.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

pac-12 (1)
College Football

Reports: Big Ten, Big 12 Draw Interest From Pac-12 Schools

What will the next big conference realignment move have in store?

By Nick Selbe
Christophe Galtier at his introductory conference for PSG
Soccer

PSG Names Galtier As Manager After Dismissing Pochettino

The former Lille and Nice manager heads to the French capital on a two-year contract.

By Associated Press
Novak Djokovic hits a forehand during a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Djokovic Rallies From Two Sets Down to Reach Wimbledon Semifinals

The 20-time Grand Slam winner stormed back to win after falling behind to 20-year-old Jannik Sinner.

By Associated Press
Duke coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half of the game against Arkansas.
College Basketball

Duke’s Jon Scheyer Speaks Out After Shooting Near Hometown

The 34-year-old is from Northbrook, Ill., just a few miles away from Highland Park.

By Zach Koons
Vivianne Miedema, Ada Hegerberg and Alexia Putellas playing for their respective national teams.
Soccer

Women’s Euros Primer: The Heavyweights, Players to Watch and More

The Netherlands enters as the reigning champion, but much has changed ahead of what is expected to be the biggest Women’s Euros yet.

By Andrew Gastelum
Cameron Grimes dives off the top rope
Play
Wrestling

Cameron Grimes Has Something to Prove vs. Bron Breakker

‘I may not look or sound like a Hollywood actor. I may even be an ugly duckling, but I’m proving I deserve to be here and I belong in these moments.’

By Justin Barrasso
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees second baseman Matt Carpenter (24) after hitting a game-winning home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. The New York Yankees won 6-3.
Play
Betting

2022 World Series Champion Odds: Yankees Pass Dodgers

The Yankees have passed the Dodgers as the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the 2022 World Series.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman