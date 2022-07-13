Chelsea is reportedly finalizing the transfer of center back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in a €40 million ($40.3 million) move, according to ESPN.

The 31-year-old defender is due in London to complete his medical ahead of signing a long-term contract while the club is also pursuing a return move for Manchester City defender Nathan Aké, ESPN confirmed.

As a four-time Serie A Team of the Year defender, Koulibaly has been at the center of transfer rumors over the last three summers. Over the last year, he helped lead Senegal to its first African Cup of Nations title, helped the nation clinch a World Cup berth and was part of a Napoli side that secured its return to the Champions League with a third-place finish in Serie A.

Chelsea has gaps to fill in defense since the departure of center backs Antonio Rüdiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona on free transfers this summer, respectively.

Defenders César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge as manager Thomas Tuchel looks to reshape the club’s back line, which contains little else behind 37-year-old Thiago Silva in terms of its central figures. In addition to Aké, the club has also been linked to PSG and France international center back Presnel Kimpembe, who previously played for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in Paris.

The London giants, who came under new ownership when Roman Abramovich was compelled to sell to a group led by American Todd Boehly, have also seen striker Romelu Lukaku leave the club on loan for Inter Milan after a turbulent return to Chelsea that cost the club $135 million last summer.

However, the 2020–21 Champions League winners have received some help in the attack with Raheem Sterling completing his transfer from Manchester City as the first signing under Boehly’s watch (another target, Raphinha, opted for Barcelona despite Chelsea and Leeds reportedly reaching a previous agreement). Sterling joined the club in Los Angeles, where it is currently conducting its preseason training.

