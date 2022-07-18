Skip to main content
AC Milan Player Tiemoue Bakayoko Stopped By Italian Police in ‘Misunderstanding’

AC Milan midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko was stopped by officers earlier this month in what Italian police called a “misunderstanding” before he was eventually released, according to CNN.

A video of the July 3 incident was widely circulated on social media and showed a man, later identified as 27-year-old Bakayoko, being searched by an officer up against a police vehicle. Another officer stood close by, pointing a gun at another car.

AC Milan confirmed to CNN that it was Bakayoko being searched in the video but did not offer an official comment on the incident.

In a statement to CNN, the Milan Police press office said: “With reference to the video released today, related to a police check carried out against the Milan player Tiémoué Bakayoko, we underline that the check—occurred during an operation whose context justified the adoption of the highest security measures, also for self-protection purposes—was carried out in a manner that was absolutely consistent with the situation of danger.

“Once the person was identified and his being unrelated to the facts had been clarified, the police duties resumed regularly, without any kind of complaint on behalf of the person involved.”

The police added that the situation was the result of “a misunderstanding, but colleagues behaved correctly.”

Bakayoko has not commented publicly on the matter.

Bakayoko, a French national, is currently under contract with Chelsea but joined AC Milan last season on a two-year loan. He made 14 appearances in Serie A last season, helping the Italian club win its first league title in 11 years.

