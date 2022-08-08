Brazil has released its World Cup kits ahead of the tournament this fall, and the Seleção will be bringing their unique look to the competition once again.

The five-time World Cup champions revealed their classic, canary-yellow shirts emblazoned with blue and green trim reflecting the nation’s flag. However, Nike added a twist with jaguar spot undertones on the traditional shirt while embracing the concept in its entirety on sleeves of the blue-and-neon-green away shirt.

Entering the 2022 World Cup as one of the tournament favorites, the Brazilians will have to earn their stripes—or, in this case, spots—in Group G against Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

Along with potentially adding to their record World Cup trophy total, there is plenty of individual history to be made in Qatar. Dani Alves could become the oldest player to play for the Brazilian national team if he makes the squad. Meanwhile, at 74 international goals, star forward Neymar sits just three goals back of Pelé’s all-time record for Brazil—a feat he could surpass considering he has six World Cup goals across two tournaments.

Both players could also technically accomplish those feats in September when it faces Argentina. FIFA previously ruled that the South American rivals must still play their abandoned World Cup qualifier from last September despite having already qualified for the fall tournament.

The World Cup will also mark the last tournament before manager Tite steps down. The manager led Brazil to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup as well as to a Copa América trophy in 2019.

Brazil’s World Cup campaign begins Nov. 24 against Serbia.

