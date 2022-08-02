Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies said that he will donate his earnings from playing at the 2022 World Cup with Canada to charity.

Before settling in Edmonton in 2005, Davies’s family fled Liberia during the Second Liberian Civil War. He would go on to join the Vancouver Whitecaps youth system and later become the youngest player (16 years old) to debut for the Canadian national team.

“Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life,” Davies tweeted. “It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this year’s World Cup earnings to charity.”

Davies missed a part of qualifying—and nearly four months of the season for Bayern—due to complications from COVID-19, which included an inflammatory heart condition. However, the 21-year-old was cleared to play in April.

Canada qualified for its first men’s World Cup since 1986 with a scintillating run through the Concacaf qualifying campaign, where it finished atop the table in the octagonal with 28 points from 14 matches.

In Qatar, the 2026 World Cup co-hosts will take part in a difficult group that features Belgium, 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia and Morocco. The side will also face Qatar and Uruguay next month in its final international break before the World Cup this fall.

