LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were charged on Monday by the Football Association with improper behavior for their post-match scuffle at Stamford Bridge following the feisty 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League.

The managers, who had already had a heated clash in the technical area during the game, went head-to-head after the final whistle when the traditional handshake went awry, setting off pushing and shoving. Both Chelsea’s Tuchel and Tottenham’s Conte were shown red cards.

The FA said they have been charged with breaching a rule regarding conduct, which could lead to suspensions.

“It is alleged that the behavior of both managers was improper following the end of the fixture," the FA said.

The managers have until Thursday to respond.

The FA charge didn't refer to the in-game confrontation between Tuchel and Conte.

Tuchel could also to find himself in trouble for incendiary comments about the referee, too.

He turned on Anthony Taylor in his post-match news conference, saying “maybe it would be better” if Taylor no longer officiated games involving Chelsea.

Asked about a view held by some fans that Taylor has a history of decisions against Chelsea, Tuchel said: “I don’t think just some of the fans think that. I can assure you the whole dressing room of us, every single person, thinks that.”

The FA will look into those comments and even Tuchel raised the likelihood of being “punished” for speaking out against Taylor.

Tuchel was unhappy that an apparent foul by Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur on Chelsea’s Kai Havertz was missed by the officials prior to Tottenham’s equalizer. He also was surprised Tottenham defender Cristian Romero wasn’t penalized for pulling the hair of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella at the corner before Harry Kane’s second Tottenham equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Tuchel described it as a “huge, huge misinterpretation of situations.”

Meanwhile, Conte used his Instagram account to continue his feud with Tuchel that exploded after Tottenham made it 1-1, with Conte celebrating Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s 68th-minute goal by going up to Tuchel and barging into his chest, sparking a melee among the coaching staff and substitutes.

Then, after the final whistle, as Tuchel and Conte shook hands on the field, Tuchel seemed to not let go of his grip and intimated that Conte look him in the eyes. They squared up again and shouted in each others’ faces.

In his post on his Instagram account, Conte included a photo of Tuchel running past him to celebrate the goal from Reece James that put Chelsea 2-1 ahead, and wrote alongside it: “Lucky I didn’t see you... making you trip over would have been well deserved...” and followed that with three cry-laughing emojis.

