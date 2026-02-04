2025–26 Copa del Rey Semifinals: Draw Date, Barcelona’s Potential Opponents

The 2025–26 Copa del Rey quarterfinals kicked off with the conclusion of Albacete’s fairytale run, as Barcelona took care of business at the Carlos Belmonte.

Hansi Flick’s side were pegged back late after taking a 2–0 lead, and if it wasn’t for a headed Gerard Martín clearance off the line, the second-tier Albacete may well have staged another dramatic upset.

Their slaying of Real Madrid in the round of 16 means there will be no repeat of the 2025 final between the two Clásico rivals this time, but the current holders and 32-time champions will likely have to bypass two teams that are familiar with success in this competition if they’re to repeat.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Copa del Rey semifinals.

When is the Copa del Rey Semifinal Draw?

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed that the Copa del Rey semifinal draw will take place on Friday, Feb. 6—the day after the last quarterfinal is played.

The draw will be held in the Luis Aragonés Hall within the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, commencing at 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT).

Who Could Barcelona Face in the Copa del Rey Semifinals?

Barça faced Atlético Madrid in last season’s semifinal. | LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona have reached the last four for the 16th time in 20 years, and after their hard-fought victory was confirmed over Albacete they had six potential opponents in the semifinals.

That will be cut to three by the time the draw is made, with two more quarterfinals played on Wednesday, and the last to come on Thursday.

Only Barça have lifted more Copas del Rey than Athletic Club (24-time winners), and the Basque outfit ended their long wait for silverware in 2023–24. They’re facing a struggling Valencia side away from home in the last eight, while their fierce rivals, Real Sociedad, travel to Deportivo Alavés in what should be a tight encounter.

Alavés won the previous La Liga meeting 1–0 in December.

There is a chance of a repeat semifinal from last season, as Atlético Madrid are still left in the competition. Atléti played out a thrilling semi with Barça, who edged the tie 5–4 after a frantic 4–4 draw in the first leg.

Diego Simeone’s side haven’t claimed Copa del Rey glory since 2013, and their last piece of major silverware came via the La Liga title in 2020–21. They’re up against Real Betis on Thursday night.

2025–26 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals Fixtures & Results

Date Fixture/Result Tuesday, February 3 Albacete 1–2 Barcelona Wednesday, February 4 Valencia vs. Athletic Club Wednesday, February 4 Alavés vs. Real Sociedad Thursday, February 5 Real Betis vs. Atlético Madrid

When are the Copa del Rey Semifinals?

The semifinals are two-legged affairs, with the first legs scheduled for the second week of February and the second legs being played during the first week of March. Exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

The winners of those two ties will advance to the final, which will once again be at La Cartuja in April.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE