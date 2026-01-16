2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 22

Domestic cup action has offered Fantasy Premier League managers a much-needed mental rest following the hectic festive period, but preparation now resumes ahead of Gameweek 22.

The return to an orthodox schedule provides relief after several weeks of quick-fire deadlines, allowing managers the opportunity to be more measured with their transfer plans.

There are some tantalising fixtures worth targeting in the upcoming round, which kicks off with a pivotal Manchester derby at Old Trafford and concludes with a south coast battle on Monday night.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s top FPL picks for GW22.

Goalkeepers

Robin Roefs is a smart pick. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Robin Roefs (£4.9m) has proven an invaluable signing for Sunderland and the Dutchman will fancy his chances of a shutout against Crystal Palace (H), who are winless in nine matches and low on confidence after their embarrassing FA Cup exit to Macclesfield Town.

Arsenal’s knack for keeping clean sheets means David Raya (£5.9m) is always a safe pair of hands, with the clash against Nottingham Forest (A) this weekend potentially earning the Spaniard another delivery of points.

While not the easiest fixture in the land, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verburggen (£4.5m) provides a cost-effective option in between the posts. The Seagulls have kept clean sheets in their last two home matches and face struggling Bournemouth (H) on Monday.

Defenders

Gabriel is a must-have. | David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel (6.7m) is an utterly essential pick in defence given Arsenal’s clean sheet potential and his regular attacking returns. He’s produced 30 points in the last three matches following two goals and a shutout. Jurriën Timber (£6.3m) is a good double-up option for those wanting extra Arsenal coverage at the back.

Aston Villa face Everton (H) this weekend, who are not particularly prolific goalscorers, making Matty Cash (£4.8m) an enticing pick. He offers a route to attacking returns as well, with three goals and two assists in the league this term.

Liverpool’s defence remain untrustworthy but a fixture with Burnley (H) is one of their best shots at a clean sheet. As a short-term punt, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) could reward managers.

Those searching for cheaper options can move to Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven (£4.6m) against West Ham (H) or the Sunderland duo of Nordi Mukiele (£4.4m) and Omar Alderete (£4.1m).

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes is back for Man Utd. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The Manchester derby will steal much of the attention this weekend and the return of Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) makes it interesting from an FPL perspective. The Manchester United star is fixture-proof and could thrive playing further forward under Michael Carrick.

Rayan Cherki (£6.8m), who has seven goal contributions in his last 10 games across all competitions, is Manchester City’s standout midfield option, but Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) could be worth the gamble after an excellent start to life at the Etihad.

Arsenal’s trip to the City Ground could prove fruitful for owners of Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m). Both are terrific options for those looking to bolster their midfield, although Rice arguably provides better value despite being less explosive than his compatriot.

Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) is the only Liverpool midfielder worth considering for the clash with Burnley after 34 points from his last five games, while Enzo Fernández (£6.4m) could be worth a punt as Chelsea prepare for a west London derby with Brentford (H).

Bruno Guimarães (£7.2m) has scored in three successive Newcastle league games and faces last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) on Sunday. Fulham’s Harry Wilson (£5.9m) continues to deliver and battles Leeds (A) and Villa’s Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) is a terrific option for the clash at home to Everton.

Forwards

Hugo Ekitiké could haul at home to Burnley. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Erling Haaland (£15.1m) has underwhelmed in recent weeks but remains an essential pick. He boasts a superb record in the Manchester derby following eight goals and three assists in nine previous meetings with Man Utd.

Having returned from injury at the weekend, supplying a goal and assist in the FA Cup, Hugo Ekitiké (£8.9m) is a great selection against 19th-place Burnley. Eight goals and two assists this season in the Premier League is an impressive haul.

Igor Thiago (£7.1m) cannot be ignored for Brentford despite a tricky clash with Chelsea on the road. The Brazilian has scored five goals in his last two games and is up to an astonishing 16 strikes in the Premier League this term.

In what could be a high-scoring battle at Elland Road, Leeds forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) and Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez (£6.2m) are both strong picks.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 22 Deadline?

With no Friday night action, the GW22 deadline for FPL doesn’t arrive until 11 a.m. GMT on Saturday, Jan. 17.

All changes must be made before the deadline to come into effect for GW22.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP