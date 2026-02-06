2025–26 FPL: Fernandez, Pedro, Gabriel, Ekitike Among Leading Picks for Gameweek 25

As Fantasy Premier League managers prepare for the first double gameweek of the season, which commences after the upcoming round of Gameweek 25 fixtures, using transfers wisely is even more important than usual.

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers will both benefit from two outings during Gameweek 26 and managers will be eager to fill their team full of assets from both clubs—although Arsenal players will naturally take priority.

Still, attention cannot be entirely focused on planning for the next round, with plenty of tantalising duels on the horizon. From Friday to Sunday, there are masses of points to be earned.

To help you on your way to a green arrow, here are the best picks for FPL GW25.

Goalkeepers

David Raya is a clean sheet magnet. | George Wood/Getty Images

There are few goalkeepers with particularly exciting clean sheet potential for GW25 but David Raya (£5.9m) is always a safe pair of hands. Arsenal face Sunderland (H) on Saturday as they search for their 13th shutout of the Premier League campaign and with their double against Brentford (A) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) in GW26, it’s an excellent time to opt for the Spaniard.

Several budget goalkeepers are potential points-scorers this weekend, including the ultimate option in Burnley’s Martin Dúbravka (£4.0m). West Ham United (H) is one of the more promising fixtures for the veteran, although the resurgent Irons have been much improved lately.

Those seeking an upgrade on cheaper alternatives could move to Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez (£4.9m), who faces Wolves (A) this weekend. If that fixture isn’t tempting enough, the Spaniard then comes up against Leeds United (H) and Burnley (H) in his next two league games.

Defenders

Trevoh Chalobah can profit from Chelsea’s simple fixtures. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

For the same reasons as Sánchez, Chelsea centre back Trevoh Chalobah (£5.7m) is a stellar option. He’s the second-highest scoring defender in FPL with 117 points and appears a certain starter in Liam Rosenior’s backline for some relatively straightforward fixtures.

Arsenal’s upcoming double means owning at least one if not two of their defensive assets is essential. Gabriel (£7.0m) remains a must-have despite his ever-increasing price and is complemented well by Jurriën Timber (£6.3m) and William Saliba (£6.0m)—the former the preferred option given his attacking potential.

Fulham’s Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) has some eye-catching fixtures in the coming week, starting with Everton (H) on Saturday. The centre back, who is excellent for defensive contribution points, faces Sunderland (A), West Ham (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and Burnley (H) in his next six games after Everton’s visit.

Manchester United are not renowned for their clean sheets, even since Michael Carrick’s arrival, but Harry Maguire (£4.3m) can provide excellent value. Strong in terms of defensive contributions and a consistent attacking threat at set pieces, he faces out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur (H) this weekend.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes is insanely reliable. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

United haven’t improved defensively but their forward line is purring. Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) is the obvious standout pick and delivered two assists last weekend, still leading the Premier League for chances created. But those on a tighter budget can plump for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m), who is currently playing up top for the Red Devils.

Enzo Fernández (£6.8m) is Chelsea’s most promising midfield option, although Cole Palmer (£10.4m) could well deliver plenty of points despite not providing excellent value. For Arsenal, Declan Rice (£7.5m) is the best attacking option following the injury to Bukayo Saka.

Flroian Wirtz (£8.3m) is in terrific form and has delivered 37 points in his last five games. While not the most appetising fixture this weekend against Man City (H), Liverpool’s attack is improving and they could punish a leaky defence.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson (£6.1m) remains an excellent pick at the cheaper end of the scale, while Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m), who has already scored twice against Liverpool this season for Bournemouth, has risen above Man City’s recent inconsistency to provide regular goals.

Forwards

Hugo Ekitiké is in terrific form. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Erling Haaland (£15.0m) has underwhelmed since the turn of the year but it remains brave to go without the Norwegian, capable of producing double-digit hauls in any fixture. His weekend opponent Hugo Ekitiké (£8.9m), who scored 13 points last weekend with his brace, could provide his backers with another haul as his relationship with Wirtz continues to blossom.

Chelsea have been reliant on João Pedro (£7.5m) in recent outings with Rosenior, with 30 points in three Premier League games under the 41-year-old. Despite featuring midweek, the Brazilian should start against Wolves and is primed to unlock one of the league’s worst defences.

Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) has been in great recent form and is as fixture-proof as West Ham players come. A clash with Burnley (A) this weekend is tantalising even if upcoming fixtures are less appealing.

At such a low price point, Mateus Mané (£4.6m) seems the only Wolves player worth considering ahead of their double. The next three read Chelsea (H), Forest (A) and Arsenal (H), which are hardly fantastic fixtures, but Mané remains a solid enabler.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 25 Deadline?

It’s an earlier deadline than usual for FPL managers, so beware. All changes must be made by 18:30 GMT on Friday, Feb. 6 prior to Forest’s trip to Leeds.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP