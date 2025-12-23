2025–26 National League Playoffs: Fixtures, Dates, Teams in Contention
There is only one route into the English Football League (EFL), and that is via the National League.
English football’s fifth tier can be a cruel and unforgiving place, but the reward at the end of the road is promotion to League Two. Securing a place in the fabled ‘92 Club’ is as prestigious as it is difficult for National League sides, with only two spots available each season.
The playoff system in the National League also differs from that of the EFL, adding another layer of jeopardy and making the race for promotion even more intense.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 National League playoffs.
How do the National League Playoffs Work?
Despite there being 24 teams in the National League, only one earns automatic promotion to the EFL—the side that finishes top after the 46-game season.
Teams finishing second to seventh enter the playoffs. Fourth host seventh and fifth face sixth in one-off quarterfinals, with home advantage going to the higher-ranked side.
The winners then progress to the semifinals, where second play the winner of fourth vs. seventh and third face the winner of fifth vs. sixth—again in single-leg ties hosted by the higher finisher.
The two semifinal winners meet in the final at Wembley Stadium, with the victor claiming the second promotion spot to League Two. Any drawn matches are settled by extra time and penalties.
When are the 2025–26 National League Playoffs?
As things stand, the exact dates for the 2026 National League playoffs have not yet been fully confirmed.
The regular National League season is scheduled to conclude on April 25, 2026, with the playoff final set to take place at Wembley Stadium on either Saturday, May 9 or Sunday, May 10.
We can therefore deduce that the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played between those dates, likely in early May.
How Much is Winning the National League Playoff Final Worth?
Promotion to League Two brings significant financial rewards. Clubs gain access to basic EFL prize money and receive a Premier League solidarity payment worth approximately £1 million ($1.35 million).
Reaching the EFL also typically delivers a boost in television revenue and matchday income, with higher attendances often following promotion.
Who Are in Contention for the 2025–26 National League Playoffs?
At this stage of the season, the race for the 2025–26 National League playoffs is typically wide open.
With only one automatic promotion place available, a large portion of the division usually remains in contention for the playoff spots well into the latter stages of the campaign.
Leading the way around the Christmas period are Rochdale, Forest Green Rovers and York City, who are virtually inseparable at the top of the table—though Rochdale do hold games in hand.
Realistically, however, almost any side in the top half of the division—and potentially even those just below it—remain in the hunt. A short winning run, coupled with favourable results elsewhere, can quickly propel a team into the playoff places.
*National League table correct as of 23-12-25.
Position
Team
Played
Points
Goal Difference
1.
Rochdale
20
49
+26
2.
Forest Green
23
49
+20
3.
York City
22
48
+36
4.
Boreham Wood
22
47
+21
5.
Carlisle United
23
46
+13
6.
Scunthorpe
22
43
+13
7.
Southend United
21
35
+15
8.
Hartlepool
23
34
+8
9.
FC Halifax Town
23
32
+1
10.
Wealdstone
23
32
+1
Who Has the Best National League Playoffs Record?
Across 24 National League playoffs—including seasons prior to the competition’s rebranding in 2016—only one club has won the final more than once: Grimsby Town. The Mariners have lifted the trophy twice, most recently in 2022.
The most recent winners were Oldham Athletic, who edged past Southend United 3–2 in a dramatic final that went all the way to extra time.
A number of major clubs have also tasted success via the National League playoffs, including Notts County, Bristol Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers.