Major Surprise at Club World Cup With Early Elimination of European Giant
The first shocking elimination of the 2025 Club World Cup occurred in Group B, with Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid failing to make it past the group stage.
Atléti entered the final matchday of group play needing a miracle. Their opening 4–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain made them face an uphill climb for the remaining two games.
Diego Simeone's men responded with a 3–1 win vs. Seattle Sounders, but Botafogo turned the group upside down when they shocked the world and beat PSG 1–0. The Parisians were stunned, but the Spanish giants were the biggest victims of the result.
The third place finishers in La Liga during 2024–25 needed to defeat Botafogo by two or more goals in their final matchday to have any shot of qualifying to the round of 16. Their only other hope was that Seattle could pull-off a shocking upset and steal points from PSG, in which case a win would've suffice for Atléti to advance over the Champions League holders.
Neither scenario materialized. PSG took care of business and cruised to victory vs. Seattle. The result confirmed Atléti needed to win by more than one goal goal vs. Botafogo and it took Simeone's side 86 minutes to find a breakthough vs. El Fogão.
The dramatic final minutes of the match saw Simeone's team push forward in numbers, but the reigning Copa Libertadores champions defended with might and made sure their goal wasn't beaten for a second time. Atléti won the match 1–0, but it was Botafogo who advanced to the round of 16 because of a better goal difference.
Ultimately, PSG, Botafogo and Atlético Madrid all ended level on six points, but the Spanish side's embarrassing defeat vs. PSG condemned them, finishing with the worst goal difference of the three teams.
Group B was seen as "the group of death" prior to the start of the tournament and it delivered. Still, it's a disappointing and premature elimination for Simeone's side. Now, critics will be deservedly loud for
Atléti back in Spain given their underwhelming performance in the Club World Cup.
Club World Cup Group B Final Standings
Position
Team
Points
Goal Difference
1.
Paris Saint-Germain
6
+5
2.
Botafogo
6
+1
3.
Atlético Madrid
6
-1
4.
Seattle Sounders
0
-5
PSG topped Group B and will face the second placed team from Group A, which is currently Inter Miami.
Botafogo will face the winner of Group A, which is currently fellow Brazilian side Palmeiras.
