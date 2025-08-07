2025 Kopa Trophy Nominees—Ranked
The nominees have now been revealed for each Ballon d’Or award category ahead of September’s prestigious annual ceremony in Paris.
There are an array of prizes on offer and 10 of the brightest young talents in the men’s game will be competing to clinch the Kopa Trophy—the award handed out to the best player under the age of 21 from August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025.
Only one of the 10 nominees will scoop the award previously won by the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Pedri, with one of this year’s contenders aiming to become the first person in history to win the prize twice.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the 2025 Kopa Trophy nominees.
10. Ayyoub Bouaddi
17-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi entered the public consciousness in 2023–24 as he emerged at the fringes of Lille’s senior squad despite his tender age. The defensive midfielder made an impressive 18 appearances for the French outfit as he earned some invaluable experience at the elite level.
However, 2024–25 was Bouaddi’s proper breakout season as he turned out 36 times for Lille in all competitions, including nine Champions League appearances. He patrolled the midfield against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, seldom looking out of place.
The French youth international caught the eye with his distribution and defensive awareness in the engine room, and while he’s not yet ready to challenge the top nominees for the Kopa Trophy, the future looks incredibly bright.
9. Rodrigo Mora
Rodrigo Mora only made his senior debut last season but swiftly became an important ingredient in Porto’s squad. The versatile attacking midfielder ended the term with 35 appearances to his name, with 11 goals and four assists in all competitions. A fine tally for an 18-year-old.
Already renowned for his technical quality and attacking invention, Mora appears to be another starlet fresh from Portugal’s wonderkid factory, with Europe’s top dogs having been tentatively linked this summer.
However, he’s likely to stay at Porto for the next year or two at the very least as he hones his craft, potentially climbing the Kopa Trophy rankings in seasons still to come.
8. Estêvão
Brazil’s ability to produce and nurture wonderkid wingers is matched by no other nation, with Estêvão the latest plucked off the conveyor belt. The five cap international dazzled during his breakthrough at Palmeiras, earning himself a transfer to Chelsea in 2024.
However, it was decided that the tricky forward would continue with Palmeiras until he turned 18, allowing him to thrive at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. He showed glimpses of the wizardry he hopes to conjure up regularly at Stamford Bridge.
He managed 17 goal contributions with the Brazilian giants this calendar year before being officially unveiled as a Chelsea player.
7. Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal’s left back issues have been completely solved by Myles Lewis-Skelly. The youngster rose through the academy as a midfielder but has been utilized by Mikel Arteta in the defense, where he has flourished at the highest level against the Premier League and Europe’s best wide men.
The 18-year-old’s ability to invert and step into midfield has proven crucial to the Gunners breaking through the opposition press and formulating attacks, while his excellent close control, dribbling and foul-winning capabilities make him a terrific talent.
Having already made three senior England appearances and opened his international account, the sky is the limit for the Arsenal star—whether in defense or midfield.
6. Kenan Yıldız
Kenan Yıldız is undoubtedly one of the most exciting forwards currently plying his trade in Europe, with Juventus having embraced the youngster’s genius. He’s already racked up 84 appearances for the senior side, 32 of which came in 2023–24 as he established himself as a first-team regular.
He managed four goals in his breakout campaign but massively boosted his output last season, producing 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions with the Old Lady. Having already impressed with Turkey at last summer’s European Championship, he kept the good times rolling in Serie A.
Yıldız is another who has been tipped for greatness and potential world domination, but unfortunately for the 20-year-old, a number of his young peers are a notch or two above his current standard.
5. Dean Huijsen
One that Juve let slip through the cracks was Dean Huijsen. They allowed the Spain international to join Bournemouth last summer and were quickly left to rue the transfer as the center back developed into a colossal force on England’s south coast.
An injury to Marcos Senesi helped open the door for Huijsen and the towering defender never looked back, ending the campaign with 36 appearances, three goals and a Premier League Young Player of the Season nomination.
An almighty tug-of-war for his signature broke out early in this summer’s transfer window, with Real Madrid ultimately winning the battle. The Spanish giants have recruited one of the classiest young defenders on the planet.
4. Pau Cubarsí
Pau Cubarsí ascent to stardom has been as impressive as it has been swift. He made 24 appearances for Barcelona in 2023–24 during a difficult season for the Catalans, but played over double the number of matches in 2024–25 as he turned out 56 times and developed an extraordinary partnership with Iñigo Martínez.
Cubarsí was integral to Barcelona’s domestic treble with the consistency and quality of his performances, leading from the back with awe-inspiring composure for an 18-year-old.
The teenager already has the lot—speed, strength, brilliant passing and excellent defensive intelligence—and looks set to comfortably sit among the world’s best center backs in the years to come.
3. João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain’s devastating forward line took much of the acclaim last season but their suave midfield cannot be overlooked. João Neves formed one prong of a stellar triumvirate alongside Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz that offered Luis Enrique complete control of the battlefield.
It’s no surprise that the trio have all been nominated for the Ballon d’Or as well, with Neves perhaps the most underappreciated member. To produce the numbers and performances he did during his debut term in the French capital is astonishing.
A true all-rounder in the center, Neves is similarly classy in and out of possession, with 17 goal contributions underscoring his extraordinary technical prowess.
2. Désiré Doué
The 2024–25 Champions League final forced even casual spectators to sit up and take notice of Désiré Doué. The 20-year-old demolished Inter in the showpiece event, managing a brace and assist in a coming of age display that will live long in the memory.
Such performances saw the Frenchman displace his stellar compatriot Bradley Barcola in the PSG lineup during the second half of last season, with Enrique simply unable to ignore the agile and athletic winger.
Doué, alongside eight of his PSG teammates, has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, in addition to the Kopa Trophy. He’s unlikely to win the former, but has an outside shot at clinching the latter.
1. Lamine Yamal
The reason Doué will not be optimistic ahead of the Ballon d’Or ceremony is Lamine Yamal. The current Kopa Trophy holder looks destined to defend his crown in 2025 after another astonishing year at Barcelona in which he toppled countless records.
Yamal, who only turned 18 in mid-July, formed a formidable forward trio with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski as Barça won all on offer domestically, scoring 18 times and producing 21 assists for La Blaugrana in all competitions.
The right winger is already Barça’s attacking talisman despite his age, producing a moment of magic every time he steps onto the pitch. He’s the kind of player who fills stadiums, much like his predecessor Lionel Messi.