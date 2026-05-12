2026 World Cup Rosters: Full List of All Official Squads

The countdown for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is well and truly on, with co-hosts Mexico kicking off the tournament against South Africa in a repeat of the 2010 opener on June 11.

In the meantime, a gradual trickling of squad announcements will arrive, doubtless enraging and encouraging supporters.

Some have gone down the provisional route, with national team managers having until June 1 to submit their final 26-man squads before they’re officially published by FIFA the following day.

Here’s a list of all the confirmed 2026 World Cup squads.

Group A

Co-hosts Mexico get the tournament underway against South Africa. | Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Mexico

Mexico will announce their final squad on June 1.

South Africa

South Africa will announce their final squad by June 1.

South Korea

South Korea will announce their final squad on May 16.

Czechia

Czechia will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group B

The co-hosts are aiming to make a splash on home soil. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Canada

Canada will announce their squad by June 1.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Player Position Club Caps Nikola Vasilj Goalkeeper St. Pauli 25 Martin Zlomislić Goalkeeper Rijeka 2 Osman Hadžikić Goalkeeper Slaven Belupo 0 Sead Kolašinac Defender Atalanta 64 Dennis Hadžikadunić Defender Sampdoria 30 Amar Dedić Defender Benfica 26 Nikola Katić Defender Schalke 15 Tarik Muharemović Defender Sassuolo 12 Nihad Mujakić Defender Gaziantep 10 Stjepan Radeljić Defender Rijeka 4 Nidal Čelik Defender Lens 0 Amir Hadžiahmetović Midfielder Hull City 34 Benjamin Tahirović Midfielder Brøndby 26 Armin Gigović Midfielder Young Boys 18 Dženis Burnić Midfielder Karlsruher SC 18 Ivan Bašić Midfielder Astana 15 Esmir Bajraktarević Midfielder PSV Eindhoven 14 Amar Memić Midfielder Viktoria Plzeň 11 Ivan Šunjić Midfielder Pafos 11 Kerim Alajbegović Midfielder RB Salzburg 8 Ermin Mahmić Midfielder Slovan Liberec 0 Edin Džeko Forward Schalke 148 Ermedin Demirović Forward Stuttgart 38 Samed Baždar Forward Jagiellonia Białystok 11 Haris Tabaković Forward Borussia Mönchengladbach 10 Jovo Lukić Forward Universitatea Cluj 1

Qatar

Qatar will announce their final squad by June 1.

Switzerland

Switzerland will announce their final squad on May 20.

Group C

Carlo Ancelotti is leading the Seleção this summer. | MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil

Brazil will announce their final squad on May 18.

Morocco

Morocco will announce their final squad on May 21.

Haiti

Haiti will announce their final squad by June 1.

Scotland

Scotland will announce their final squad on May 30.

Group D

Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt a few injury setbacks. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

United States

The United States will announce their final squad on May 26.

Paraguay

Paraguay will announce their final squad by June 1.

Australia

Australia will announce their final squad on June 1.

Türkiye

Türkiye will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group E

Germany

Germany will announce their final squad on May 21.

Curaçao

Curaçao will announce their final squad by June 1.

Ivory Coast

The Ivory Coast will announce their final squad on May 15.

Ecuador

Ecuador will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group F

The Netherlands have a stacked roster. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Netherlands

The Netherlands will announce their final squad on May 25.

Japan

Japan will announce their final squad on May 15.

Sweden

Sweden will announce their final squad on May 12.

Tunisia

Tunisia will announce their final squad on May 15.

Group G

Belgium impressed in their March friendlies. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Belgium

Belgium will announce their final squad on May 15.

Egypt

Egypt will announce their final squad on May 29.

Iran

Iran will announce their final squad by June 1.

New Zealand

New Zealand will announce their final squad on May 14.

Group H

Lamine Yamal will be fit for the World Cup. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Spain

Spain will announce their final squad on May 25.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde will announce their final squad by June 1.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will announce their final squad by June 1.

Uruguay

Uruguay will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group I

France looks like a serious contender. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

France

France will announce their final squad on May 13.

Senegal

Senegal will announce their final squad by June 1.

Iraq

Iraq will announce their final squad by June 1.

Norway

Norway will announce their final squad on May 21.

Group J

One last dance. | Pablo Elias/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Argentina

Argentina will announce their final squad by June 1.

Algeria

Algeria will announce their final squad by June 1.

Austria

Austria will announce their final squad on May 18.

Jordan

Jordan will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group K

Portugal has never won the World Cup. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Portugal

Portugal will announce their final squad on May 19.

DR Congo

DR Congo will announce their final squad on May 18.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan will announce their final squad by June 1.

Colombia

Colombia will announce their final squad on May 29.

Group L

German Thomas Tuchel is leading the Three Lions. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

England

England will announce their final squad on May 22.

Croatia

Croatia will announce their final squad on May 18.

Ghana

Ghana will announce their final squad by June 1.

Panama

Panama will announce their final squad on May 26.

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