2026 World Cup Rosters: Full List of All Official Squads
The countdown for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is well and truly on, with co-hosts Mexico kicking off the tournament against South Africa in a repeat of the 2010 opener on June 11.
In the meantime, a gradual trickling of squad announcements will arrive, doubtless enraging and encouraging supporters.
Some have gone down the provisional route, with national team managers having until June 1 to submit their final 26-man squads before they’re officially published by FIFA the following day.
Here’s a list of all the confirmed 2026 World Cup squads.
Group A
Mexico
Mexico will announce their final squad on June 1.
South Africa
South Africa will announce their final squad by June 1.
South Korea
South Korea will announce their final squad on May 16.
Czechia
Czechia will announce their final squad by June 1.
Group B
Canada
Canada will announce their squad by June 1.
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Player
Position
Club
Caps
Nikola Vasilj
Goalkeeper
St. Pauli
25
Martin Zlomislić
Goalkeeper
Rijeka
2
Osman Hadžikić
Goalkeeper
Slaven Belupo
0
Sead Kolašinac
Defender
Atalanta
64
Dennis Hadžikadunić
Defender
Sampdoria
30
Amar Dedić
Defender
Benfica
26
Nikola Katić
Defender
Schalke
15
Tarik Muharemović
Defender
Sassuolo
12
Nihad Mujakić
Defender
Gaziantep
10
Stjepan Radeljić
Defender
Rijeka
4
Nidal Čelik
Defender
Lens
0
Amir Hadžiahmetović
Midfielder
Hull City
34
Benjamin Tahirović
Midfielder
Brøndby
26
Armin Gigović
Midfielder
Young Boys
18
Dženis Burnić
Midfielder
Karlsruher SC
18
Ivan Bašić
Midfielder
Astana
15
Esmir Bajraktarević
Midfielder
PSV Eindhoven
14
Amar Memić
Midfielder
Viktoria Plzeň
11
Ivan Šunjić
Midfielder
Pafos
11
Kerim Alajbegović
Midfielder
RB Salzburg
8
Ermin Mahmić
Midfielder
Slovan Liberec
0
Edin Džeko
Forward
Schalke
148
Ermedin Demirović
Forward
Stuttgart
38
Samed Baždar
Forward
Jagiellonia Białystok
11
Haris Tabaković
Forward
Borussia Mönchengladbach
10
Jovo Lukić
Forward
Universitatea Cluj
1
Qatar
Qatar will announce their final squad by June 1.
Switzerland
Switzerland will announce their final squad on May 20.
Group C
Brazil
Brazil will announce their final squad on May 18.
Morocco
Morocco will announce their final squad on May 21.
Haiti
Haiti will announce their final squad by June 1.
Scotland
Scotland will announce their final squad on May 30.
Group D
United States
The United States will announce their final squad on May 26.
Paraguay
Paraguay will announce their final squad by June 1.
Australia
Australia will announce their final squad on June 1.
Türkiye
Türkiye will announce their final squad by June 1.
Group E
Germany
Germany will announce their final squad on May 21.
Curaçao
Curaçao will announce their final squad by June 1.
Ivory Coast
The Ivory Coast will announce their final squad on May 15.
Ecuador
Ecuador will announce their final squad by June 1.
Group F
Netherlands
The Netherlands will announce their final squad on May 25.
Japan
Japan will announce their final squad on May 15.
Sweden
Sweden will announce their final squad on May 12.
Tunisia
Tunisia will announce their final squad on May 15.
Group G
Belgium
Belgium will announce their final squad on May 15.
Egypt
Egypt will announce their final squad on May 29.
Iran
Iran will announce their final squad by June 1.
New Zealand
New Zealand will announce their final squad on May 14.
Group H
Spain
Spain will announce their final squad on May 25.
Cape Verde
Cape Verde will announce their final squad by June 1.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will announce their final squad by June 1.
Uruguay
Uruguay will announce their final squad by June 1.
Group I
France
France will announce their final squad on May 13.
Senegal
Senegal will announce their final squad by June 1.
Iraq
Iraq will announce their final squad by June 1.
Norway
Norway will announce their final squad on May 21.
Group J
Argentina
Argentina will announce their final squad by June 1.
Algeria
Algeria will announce their final squad by June 1.
Austria
Austria will announce their final squad on May 18.
Jordan
Jordan will announce their final squad by June 1.
Group K
Portugal
Portugal will announce their final squad on May 19.
DR Congo
DR Congo will announce their final squad on May 18.
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan will announce their final squad by June 1.
Colombia
Colombia will announce their final squad on May 29.
Group L
England
England will announce their final squad on May 22.
Croatia
Croatia will announce their final squad on May 18.
Ghana
Ghana will announce their final squad by June 1.
Panama
Panama will announce their final squad on May 26.
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James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.