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2026 World Cup Rosters: Full List of All Official Squads

More players than ever before will convene at this summer‘s World Cup, with 48 nations qualifying.
James Cormack|
The start of the 2026 World Cup is upon us.
The start of the 2026 World Cup is upon us. | Eva Marie Uzcategui/FIFA/Getty Images

The countdown for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is well and truly on, with co-hosts Mexico kicking off the tournament against South Africa in a repeat of the 2010 opener on June 11.

In the meantime, a gradual trickling of squad announcements will arrive, doubtless enraging and encouraging supporters.

Some have gone down the provisional route, with national team managers having until June 1 to submit their final 26-man squads before they’re officially published by FIFA the following day.

Here’s a list of all the confirmed 2026 World Cup squads.

Group A

Mexico squad
Co-hosts Mexico get the tournament underway against South Africa. | Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Mexico

Mexico will announce their final squad on June 1.

South Africa

South Africa will announce their final squad by June 1.

South Korea

South Korea will announce their final squad on May 16.

Czechia

Czechia will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group B

Canada MNT 2026
The co-hosts are aiming to make a splash on home soil. | Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Canada

Canada will announce their squad by June 1.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Player

Position

Club

Caps

Nikola Vasilj

Goalkeeper

St. Pauli

25

Martin Zlomislić

Goalkeeper

Rijeka

2

Osman Hadžikić

Goalkeeper

Slaven Belupo

0

Sead Kolašinac

Defender

Atalanta

64

Dennis Hadžikadunić

Defender

Sampdoria

30

Amar Dedić

Defender

Benfica

26

Nikola Katić

Defender

Schalke

15

Tarik Muharemović

Defender

Sassuolo

12

Nihad Mujakić

Defender

Gaziantep

10

Stjepan Radeljić

Defender

Rijeka

4

Nidal Čelik

Defender

Lens

0

Amir Hadžiahmetović

Midfielder

Hull City

34

Benjamin Tahirović

Midfielder

Brøndby

26

Armin Gigović

Midfielder

Young Boys

18

Dženis Burnić

Midfielder

Karlsruher SC

18

Ivan Bašić

Midfielder

Astana

15

Esmir Bajraktarević

Midfielder

PSV Eindhoven

14

Amar Memić

Midfielder

Viktoria Plzeň

11

Ivan Šunjić

Midfielder

Pafos

11

Kerim Alajbegović

Midfielder

RB Salzburg

8

Ermin Mahmić

Midfielder

Slovan Liberec

0

Edin Džeko

Forward

Schalke

148

Ermedin Demirović

Forward

Stuttgart

38

Samed Baždar

Forward

Jagiellonia Białystok

11

Haris Tabaković

Forward

Borussia Mönchengladbach

10

Jovo Lukić

Forward

Universitatea Cluj

1

Qatar

Qatar will announce their final squad by June 1.

Switzerland

Switzerland will announce their final squad on May 20.

Group C

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti is leading the Seleção this summer. | MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil

Brazil will announce their final squad on May 18.

Morocco

Morocco will announce their final squad on May 21.

Haiti

Haiti will announce their final squad by June 1.

Scotland

Scotland will announce their final squad on May 30.

Group D

Mauricio Pochettino, Tim Ream
Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt a few injury setbacks. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

United States

The United States will announce their final squad on May 26.

Paraguay

Paraguay will announce their final squad by June 1.

Australia

Australia will announce their final squad on June 1.

Türkiye

Türkiye will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group E

Germany

Germany will announce their final squad on May 21.

Curaçao

Curaçao will announce their final squad by June 1.

Ivory Coast

The Ivory Coast will announce their final squad on May 15.

Ecuador

Ecuador will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group F

Virgil van Dijk
The Netherlands have a stacked roster. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Netherlands

The Netherlands will announce their final squad on May 25.

Japan

Japan will announce their final squad on May 15.

Sweden

Sweden will announce their final squad on May 12.

Tunisia

Tunisia will announce their final squad on May 15.

Group G

Belgium national team
Belgium impressed in their March friendlies. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Belgium

Belgium will announce their final squad on May 15.

Egypt

Egypt will announce their final squad on May 29.

Iran

Iran will announce their final squad by June 1.

New Zealand

New Zealand will announce their final squad on May 14.

Group H

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal will be fit for the World Cup. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Spain

Spain will announce their final squad on May 25.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde will announce their final squad by June 1.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will announce their final squad by June 1.

Uruguay

Uruguay will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group I

Kylian Mbappé, Hugo Ekitike, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ousmane Dembélé
France looks like a serious contender. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

France

France will announce their final squad on May 13.

Senegal

Senegal will announce their final squad by June 1.

Iraq

Iraq will announce their final squad by June 1.

Norway

Norway will announce their final squad on May 21.

Group J

Lionel Messi
One last dance. | Pablo Elias/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Argentina

Argentina will announce their final squad by June 1.

Algeria

Algeria will announce their final squad by June 1.

Austria

Austria will announce their final squad on May 18.

Jordan

Jordan will announce their final squad by June 1.

Group K

Bruno Fernandes
Portugal has never won the World Cup. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Portugal

Portugal will announce their final squad on May 19.

DR Congo

DR Congo will announce their final squad on May 18.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan will announce their final squad by June 1.

Colombia

Colombia will announce their final squad on May 29.

Group L

Thomas Tuchel
German Thomas Tuchel is leading the Three Lions. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

England

England will announce their final squad on May 22.

Croatia

Croatia will announce their final squad on May 18.

Ghana

Ghana will announce their final squad by June 1.

Panama

Panama will announce their final squad on May 26.

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Published | Modified
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

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