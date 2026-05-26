Getting involved in a 2026 World Cup sweepstake, whether with family, friends or coworkers, is one of the best ways to make the tournament even more entertaining.

A sweepstake adds an extra layer of excitement to every game, giving participants another team to follow throughout the competition alongside their usual favorites, with a cash prize—and bragging rights—on the line.

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, here’s a breakdown of exactly how a sweepstake works, along with where to find the best printable kits and templates to help get yours started before the tournament kicks off.

How to Run a 2026 World Cup Sweepstake

The World Cup kicks off on June 11. | Eva Marie Uzcategui/FIFA/Getty Images

Running a World Cup sweepstake is fairly straightforward and easy to set up.

With 48 teams competing at the 2026 World Cup, your sweepstake can include up to 48 participants. Before the tournament begins, each entrant pays an equal entry fee and is then randomly assigned a team—typically through a simple draw from a hat or by using an online random team generator to ensure fairness.

Depending on how you structure it, participants may also be allowed to purchase multiple entries, which increases their chances of drawing a stronger team and adds an extra layer of competitiveness.

Once the tournament is over, the entrant assigned to the winning nation takes home the main prize pot. Many sweepstakes also include additional payouts for the runners-up or third-place team, helping keep more participants engaged deep into the competition.

On the other end of the table, some groups also introduce “booby prizes” for the worst-performing team—typically awarded to the person who draws the side that finishes bottom or performs the least successfully in the tournament. It adds a humorous twist and keeps interest alive at both ends of the standings.

Essentially, entrants are placing a fixed stake on a randomly assigned team—or teams—adding an extra incentive to follow the tournament closely and, in many cases, root for unexpected underdogs in the hope of turning a small entry fee into a reward.

How to Run a World Cup Sweepstake: Step-by-Step Guide

1. Set entry fee and prize pot

Decide how much each person pays and how the winnings will be split.

2. Gather participants

Ideally aim for one entrant per team (48 for the 2026 World Cup).

3. Assign teams randomly

Each person pays, then is given a team by draw or random generator.

4. Record assignments

Keep a list or chart of who has which team.

5. Follow the tournament

Track results using a printable or online chart.

6. Pay out winners

The person with the winning team takes the prize, with optional extra prizes for runners-up or worst team.

2026 World Cup Sweepstake: Best Kits & Where to Print

Football Wallcharts have a great sweepstake kit. | Football Wallcharts

You can easily create your own World Cup sweepstake kit at home with minimal effort.

At its simplest, just write each nation on a separate piece of paper and place them into a hat. Entrants—each paying a set fee (for example, $5)—then draw a team at random. From there, you can assign prizes based on your own structure (for example, $200 for the winner, $30 for second place, and $10 for third if you have 48 entrants). Once the draw is complete, simply track who has which team and follow the tournament as it unfolds.

If you want something a bit more polished, however, there are plenty of places where you can download free printable sweepstake kits to make things look more professional and engaging.

Sites such as Football Wallcharts, British Bookmakers, The Telegraph and The Sun all offer free World Cup sweepstake templates that you can download, print and cut out for use.

Sites such as Lineup Builder and Sweepstake Generator also offer online versions, which remove the need for printing, cutting out or drawing names from a hat. While these digital tools are more convenient and ensure a quick, random allocation of teams, they arguably take away some of the traditional fun and anticipation that comes with the physical draw.

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