The Five Players Manchester United's Owner Labeled 'Not Good Enough' and 'Overpaid'
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe did not hold back his assessment of five "overpaid" players that have not lived up to their price tag or the club's expectations.
The Red Devils are in turmoil both on and off the pitch. Not only is the winningest team in Premier League history now 14th in the current standings, but its recent budget cuts have made headlines throughout Europe. Manchester United let go hundreds of employees over the last two years, including Sir Alex Ferguson, in an attempt to manage their finances all while they shell out staggering wages to underperforming players.
Many fans have expressed their frustration with the current state of United, and Ratcliffe highlighted the glaring issues with certain players in Ruben Amorim's squad.
"If you look at the players that we didn't buy—we're buying Antony, we're buying Casemiro, we're buying Onana, we're buying Højlund, we're buying Sancho," Ratcliffe said in an exclusive interview with BBC Sport.
"These are all things from the past. Whether we like it or not, we've inherited those things and have to sort that out. It takes time for us to move away from the past into a new place in the future," he continued.
"Some are not good enough and some are probably overpaid, but for us to mold the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time. We've got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future."
Take a look at just how much money United spent on the five players Ratcliffe mentioned by name.
Player
Joined Club
Transfer Fee
Jadon Sancho
July 2021
£73 million
Casemiro
Aug. 2022
£70 million
Antony
Aug. 2022
£81.5 million
André Onana
July 2023
£47.2 million
Rasmus Højlund
Aug. 2023
£72 million
Casemiro alone gets paid a weekly salary of over £300,000, and the Brazilian has failed to impress in his 19 starts across all competitions for United this season. In fact, if United was not dealing with an injury crisis, the midfielder's appearances would be even lower.
Jadon Sancho and Antony, meanwhile, are out on loan to Chelsea and Real Betis respectively after lackluster performances in a red shirt. André Onana still starts between the posts for Amorim, but the goalkeeper's weaknesses have been on full display this season, perhaps no more than when he conceded two Olimpico goals in the span of three matches.
Rasmus Højlund also continues to underdeliver. The striker has just seven goals to his name in 37 appearances this season. Five of his seven goals came in the Europa League.
Ratcliffe does not blame Amorim for his players' poor form, though. In fact, he had nothing but praise for the Portuguese manager who took over for Erik ten Hag in November.
"If I actually look at the squad which is available to Ruben, I think he is doing a really good job, to be honest," Ratcliffe said. "I think Ruben is an outstanding young manager. I really do. He's an excellent manager, and I think he will be there for a long time."
Amorim has a steep mountain to climb to get United back to winning ways, especially at the level of the club's glory days under Ferguson. The Red Devils must first focus on acquiring players who will actually live up to the standards of the 13-time Premier League champions without breaking the bank this summer.