4 MLS Clubs Most Likely to Sign Jamie Vardy
After 13 years with Leicester City, Jamie Vardy is set to leave the club and look towards the likely final of his professional playing career.
Now 38, the former English men’s national team striker has one of the best stories of the last two decades, rising from non-league football to a starring role on Leicester City’s 2016 English Premier League title-winning side. Yet, he’s looking to his next chapter, with Leicester bound for the EFL Championship in 2025-26.
During his time with Leicester, Vardy has scored 98 goals in 496 appearances, and he could have options when it comes to his next step. If it’s MLS, it could be wide open, with reportedly no teams having him on their Discovery Lists.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at a few of the American sides he could end up on.
San Diego FC
San Diego FC have had a dream start to their expansion season in MLS, but have yet to settle on an elite starting striker, a role Tomas Angél has not quite lived up to. Given their skilled but not incredibly fast wingers of Anders Dreyer and Hirching “Chucky” Lozano, the team could use an outright forward who can finish through balls and sneak in behind.
While Vardy may not have the blistering pace he once did with the Foxes, sliding into the starting role, while balancing some minutes with Angél with California’s newest club could be enticing, and make this San Diego team that much better.
Charlotte FC
With an electrifying and transition-focused style, Charlotte FC could be the perfect landing spot for Vardy, who could play up top alongside U.S. men’s national team striker Patrick Agyemang, opening up space for the two of them to get on the end of chance-creating passes from Pep Biel and Liel Abada.
Vardy wouldn’t just fit well tactically in Charlotte, but would arrive with connections to the club already, having played for manager Dean Smith with Leicester in 2023, as well as assistant coach Christian Fuchs, whom he played with in Leicester’s 2016 Premier League-winning season.
Adding the veteran English international to an attack that already has Biel, Agyemang, and former Premier League star Wilfried Zaha would make Charlotte a multi-goal threat in any matchup.
FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati could be in the market for a secondary striker to help out club-record signing Kévin Denkey, and make the most of the midfield creative power of Evander.
Although they haven’t struggled this season and are still developing their newfound identity with Evander and Denkey replacing former creative powerhouse Luciano Acosta, they could elevate their potential with another goal-scoring option.
As much as Denkey has shown he can finish chances, many of his have come as a traditional target-man on opportunities created by Evander. By having a different style of attacker in Vardy, Cincinnati would be able to adapt to their opponents, while not relying solely on the aging Leicester City legend.
D.C. United
Christian Benteke has been a star for D.C. United, winning the MLS Golden Boot in 2024 with 23 goals, outscoring the likes of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi, who also made their charge for the title. Yet, the D.C. attack can often be one-dimensional.
By adding Vardy, D.C. could continue playing their cross-heavy style, while also targeting Benteke and threatening teams with Vardy on the ground. At the same time, the combination of the two former Premier League stars could overwhelm opposition backlines.
The guys D.C. have currently can’t support the goalscoring load. Could Vardy?