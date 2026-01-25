5 Things We Learned From Man Utd’s Stunning Victory Over Arsenal

Manchester United’s remarkable 3–2 victory over Arsenal has thrown a spanner in the Gunners’ Premier League title charge.

Mikel Arteta’s side had the chance to respond against Michael Carrick’s Red Devils on home soil, having seen their two title rivals bridge the gap earlier in the weekend.

However, Arsenal instead wilted against the emboldened visitors, who grew into the game after falling behind and stole all three points late on after Mikel Merino had drawn the hosts level from a set piece. Matheus Cunha’s match-winning strike from distance was celebrated with glee across Manchester and in the West Midlands, with City and Aston Villa starting to sniff blood in an enlivened title race.

United’s triumph will only increased excitable calls for Carrick’s long-term appointment, given that the interim boss has now scored victories over Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta since returning to the touchline.

Here are five things we learned from a crazy game in north London.

Big-Game Mbeumo Delivers Again

Mbuemo continues to deliver against the Premier League’s best. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes is, without question, Manchester United’s superstar, and when the Red Devils decide to show up on the big occasion, their captain tends to be the heartbeat of their success.

However, Bryan Mbeumo has been United’s finisher against the Premier League’s best. His seventh goal of the Premier League season was a gift from Martín Zubimendi, but that shouldn’t detract from the Cameroonian’s composure once confronted by David Raya.

Mbeumo’s strike means he’s now scored against all of last season’s top three, with Carrick’s false nine adding to his impressive catalogue in north London. He opened the scoring at Anfield back in October, and rocked Old Trafford on the counter-attack in last week’s Manchester derby.

The decision to play him in close proximity with Fernandes has proven to be a masterstroke from the interim boss.

Serious Concerns for League Leaders

Arsenal weren’t deserving of anything. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table is four points. The situation certainly isn’t dire for the Gunners, but when was the last time we saw Mikel Arteta’s side appear so nervous and vulnerable?

They’re still well-placed to claim a maiden title in over 20 years, but the potential nine-point lead they could’ve stretched into suddenly appears a distant memory. With Manchester City and Aston Villa winning before Sunday’s kick-off in north London, a sense of great tension permeated around the Emirates.

The hosts fell into a familiar pattern early, suffocating their visitors, and they could’ve made this a really drab affair after taking a fortuitous lead. However, the opening goal seemingly served as a hindrance. Arsenal’s typically sky-high technical level collapsed completely, with mistakes littering a rather shoddy display that didn’t warrant a point.

There was no embracing of Michael Carrick’s challenge or any relishing of this big occasion, as was the case when Liverpool visited at the start of the year. They haven’t been resting on their laurels, but this game, in particular, highlighted Arsenal’s frailties when their formulaic, predictable brilliance is compromised by a brave approach aided by some xG defiance.

Now, mentality concerns will come to the fore.

Brave Carrick Rewarded

Carrick has gotten off to the perfect start. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

With 10 minutes to go, match-winner at the time Dorgu made a dart in behind Arsenal’s defence that would ultimately lead to his withdrawal.

The Dane had once again performed his selfless role superbly, and he scored his second goal in as many games with Carrick in charge.

However, Carrick had a big decision to make: stick or twist. Benjamin Šeško’s entrance represented the latter, typifying United’s courage. Sure, they were forced to weather an early storm, and it looked like the direct approach that worked so well in the derby may come unstuck against a far more regimented backline, but once the Gunners lapsed, United were ready to pounce.

This was no smash-and-grab from the visitors, with positivity seeping through Carrick’s players throughout. Astuteness defined their work out of possession, while slick central combinations, with Fernandes growing into the game wonderfully, helped United break apart Arsenal’s stubborn block.

It’s been a remarkable transformation in such a short space of time.

Southgate Stalwarts on World Cup Watch

Harry Maguire was immense in north London. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

We haven’t seen Harry Maguire or Luke Shaw in an England squad since September 2024. Shaw’s last memory of the Three Lions remains the sombre Euro 2024 final.

There was a sense that evolution was required in a world without Gareth Southgate, and Thomas Tuchel has undoubtedly supplied the national team with greater tactical sophistication. Maguire and Shaw were stalwarts of the previous regime, with younger and fresher usurpers more likely to align with Tuchel’s ideals.

However, can the performances of Man Utd’s two Englishmen in defence be ignored by the German any longer?

Shaw has stayed fit all season and is now playing in a back four, while Maguire was nothing short of colossal when tasked with defending his box against a physical Arsenal team. Shaw has been guilty of paying too much respect to Bukayo Saka in previous duels, but the United left-back tamed his compatriot on Sunday afternoon. Noni Madueke struggled to have an influence, too.

Both are beyond 30 and perhaps merely remnants of England’s "nearly" recent past, but Tuchel’s current stock of options in defence means Maguire and Shaw must surely be on World Cup watch.

Title Race is Alive and Kicking

Arsenal’s closest challengers are just four points back. | Marc Atkins/AVFC/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Manchester City’s world seemed to be caving in just a few days ago, but suddenly, Guardiola’s side are primed to usurp the wobbly Gunners.

The Cityzens are not the juggernaut of yesteryear, but Marc Guéhi’s addition and Antoine Semenyo’s immediate impact mean the once-perennial champions, capable of going on a run like no other, are destined to take this title race the distance with the gap trimmed to four points.

Guardiola will soon have more fit defenders at his disposal, too.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have been battered by the league leaders and beaten at home by Everton in recent weeks, yet they’re also well in the mix. Squad depth may become an issue as we venture into the ’run-in’ and the Europa League knockouts are considered, but for now, the Villans continue to ask questions of Arsenal and City.

Their verticality renders them an enthralling watch, with few teams able to cut through opponents with the efficiency and elegance of Emery’s side. This may well be the most impressive coaching performance of Emery’s career, with Eddie Howe the latest shrewd operator to come unstuck against the Spaniard.

They’ll go as far as Emery can take them, and if that’s to the title, Arteta won’t ever live it down.

