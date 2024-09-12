7 Biggest Arsenal Wins Under Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta agreed to a new contract with Premier League side Arsenal keeping the 42-year-old in north London through 2027.
The early days of his Arsenal tenure were contentious as the board struggled to fill the shoes of the legendary Arsene Wenger. Unai Emery was brought in and subsequently sacked after less than two seasons in charge. Freddie Ljungberg, an Arsenal invincible, served as interim manager before Arteta was brought in.
The Spaniard delivered an FA Cup in his first season, but it took time for supporters to fully buy in. Two eighth place Premier League finishes, early Europa League and domestic cup exits fueled doubt in the process. It wasn't until the 2022/23 season that fans saw what Arteta and the club were building at the Emirates Stadium.
Arteta has guided Arsenal back to the UEFA Champions League, including the UCL quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, and consecutive runner-up finishes to Manchester City. Something special is brewing in north London and Mikel Arteta is the catalyst. He reached 100 Premier League victories faster than Wenger and took him just seven games more than Sir Alex Ferguson.
It might've taken some time, but there's been special moments and victories despite the ongoing challenge to end Arsenal's drought in the Premier League.
Here are the seven biggest Arsenal victories under Mikel Arteta's tenure in north London.
7. Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City: 2023/24 Premier League
Arsenal welcomed the treble winners to the Emirates Stadium last October. It was an intense day with Arsenal still getting used to David Raya in goal. Defensive duo William Saliba and Gabriel kept superstar Erling Haaland quiet all game highlighting the partnership cultivated under Arteta.
Arsenal hadn't defeated Manchester City in eight years in the league coming into the game. It took a moment of luck and a deflection from Gabriel Martinelli's strike off Nathan Aké's face in the 86th minute to provide the difference in the match. Arteta finally defeated his mentor in the league.
The win fueled Arsenal's new look side with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Raya all the way until the final day of the season before coming up just short once again.
6. Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: 2022/23 Premier League
Arsenal's first Premier League title challenge faced a big test in Jan. 2023 when rival Manchester United came to town. It was a nervy, back-and-forth affair.
Marcus Rashford put Erik Ten Hag's side in front early blasting a shot past Aaron Ramsdale early on. Former striker and Hale End Academy product Eddie Nketiah equalized five minutes later sending both teams into the dressing room at halftime all even.
Bukayo Saka scored a magnificent goal in the second half from outside the box beating David de Gea, but Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez headed his side back level. A draw would've been devastating to Arsenal's title charge, if not for Nketiah once again.
Nketiah with the deftest of touches off his right foot directed a flick-on into United's goal. A lengthy VAR check confirmed the striker was onside and the supporters erupted.
5. Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: 2022/23 Premier League
Reiss Nelson's last-minute winner against Bournemouth at home might just be the best moment in Arteta's managerial career.
Arsenal welcomed Bournemouth to the Emirates after trouncing the Cherries at Vitality Stadium earlier in the season. It was a shocking start to the game with Philip Billing putting a chance away in less than 15 seconds. Things got worse in the second half when Marcos Senesi scored from a corner kick.
A mad chase to salvage the day began. Thomas Partey scored in the 62nd minute and Benjamin White scored his first Arsenal goal in the 70th thanks to some help from the goal line technology leaving plenty of time to turn things around. Chance after chance, handball shouts and penalty claims filled the atmosphere with anxiety.
It wasn't until the 97th minute, one past the allotted extra time, Reiss Nelson blasted a strike with his weaker left foot past Neto. Scenes of William Saliba kicking the corner flag, captain Martin Ødegaard falling to the floor in jubilation, Arsenal fans truly felt like this was going to be the moment to push Arsenal all the way.
4. Arsenal 1-1 Porto (Penalties 4-2): 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16
Arteta has shown to be ruthless with his squad aiming to revamp and improve his system and players each season, no position arguably more so than the goalkeeper. Fans were confused behind signing Aaron Ramsdale, a player who'd been relegated numerous times to succeed Bernd Leno.
Ramsdale was a pivotal part of Arteta's first Premier League title charge, but the manager looked to improve the position by bringing in Brentford's David Raya. His faith in Raya, and fans' faith in the manager's decision was paid back in full in Arsenal's first Champions League campaign under Arteta.
Arsenal overturned a 1-0 deficit in the second leg thanks to Leandro Trossard's first-half goal sending the round of 16 tie to penalties.
Raya saved two penalties to catapult Arsenal to the quarterfinals for the first time in since 2010.
3. Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: 2022/23 Premier League
If you're looking for a game to showcase Arsenal's new mentality under Arteta, its triumph over Liverpool in the 2022/23 season is a great example.
Arteta's 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the 2022/23 season was a great marker at truly believing the team could challenge for the Premier League.
Arsenal took the lead early through Gabriel Martinelli, but Liverpool found an equalizer through Darwin Núñez. Saka put Arsenal back in front just on the brink of halftime. Roberto Firmino loved a goal against Arsenal and got Liverpool back level in the second half.
Then, Saka stepped up to take a penalty in the 76th minute. Criticized for missing a penalty for England in the Euro 2020 final, Saka slotted his opportunity past Alisson Becker who dove the correct way. "Such poise, such noise," Peter Drury said as the forward went to celebrate in the corner.
2. Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: 2022/2023 Premier League
Arteta took charge of another north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking for the team's first victory at its rival's ground since 2014. It was Arsenal's first trip to the stadium since being dismantled 3-0 by Antonio Conte's men denting the Gunners' chances of qualifying for the Champions League.
Saka had a ball played into the box turned in for an own goal by former goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Saka later assisted Ødegaard to put the Gunners two in front. It was Arsenal's first of two straight wins at Tottenham's ground with a third on the cards this Sunday.
1. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: 2020 FA Cup Final
Arteta's biggest win is the FA Cup final in his first season lifting a historic 14th FA Cup for the club.
It's jarring to look at the squad that started the final compared to now. Only one starter from that final is still at the club: Scottish defender Kieran Tierney.
Arsenal defeated Manchester City the round prior to set up a London derby final against Chelsea. Arteta took on Frank Lampard's side in an empty Wembley Stadium because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Gunners went down a goal early after USA captain Christian Pulisic put a shot past Emiliano Martinez.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a penalty to get the team level before halftime fueling hope of a record-setting victory. The Gabonese striker chipped an opportunity over Willy Caballero in the second half to secure the trophy. Arsenal and Aubameyang's relationship might've ended on a sour note, but there's no doubting how important he was throughout Emery's time and the early days of Arteta's tenure.
That FA Cup bought the manager enough time and credit to get the team to where it is now challenging each season for the Premier League.