AC Milan’s 10 Best Kits of All Time—Ranked
The infamous red and black stripes of AC Milan are forever etched into soccer history.
I Rossoneri—literally meaning “The Red and Blacks”—have been synonymous with the design ever since the club’s formation in 1899. Simple yet striking, it is one of the most recognisable looks in the sport.
It isn’t just Milan’s home kits that have captured the imagination, though. Over the years, the club have produced some truly stunning away and even third, fourth and goalkeeper kits too—ensuring they always look the part, even when performances on the pitch haven’t quite matched the aesthetic.
Here’s the 10 best that Milan have ever produced.
10. As Good As Gold (2013–14, Home)
The 2013–14 season saw adidas push the boat out with Milan’s home kit while still keeping it classy. The iconic three stripes on the shoulders were rendered in gold, and the shirt featured a v-neck collar subtly accented with the Italian flag.
Fine black pinstripes ran between the usual broad red and black bands, adding a fresh dimension to the traditional design.
Sadly, the elegance of the kit didn’t translate on the pitch, as I Rossoneri finished a disappointing eighth in Serie A.
9. All About the Badges (1997–98, Goalkeeper)
Goalkeeper jerseys might be boring these days, but in the 1990s they were anything but. Milan’s 1997–98 kit, worn primarily by Sebastiano Rossi and occasionally Massimo Taibi, is a prime example.
Padded sleeves, an elasticated crew-neck collar, a bold yellow star above the badge and chaotic shapes and patterns in various shades of grey, black and white—madness, but an absolute classic.
8. The Centenary Kit (1999–00, Home)
The 1999–2000 season marked AC Milan’s centenary, celebrated with a classy home shirt that radiated vintage charm.
The club reverted to the original badge from 1899 and sported thin black pinstripes for a true throwback feel.
While Milan finished third in Serie A, new signing Andriy Shevchenko stole the show, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 24 goals in his debut season.
7. The Teamgeist Template (2006-07, Away)
AC Milan last won the Champions League in 2006–07, doing so in an elegant white kit built on a classic adidas Teamgeist template—one that had taken the football world by storm after the 2006 World Cup, but was perhaps never better showcased than here.
The shirt featured sleek red and white trims along the neckline, cuffs and shoulders, combining a modern silhouette with timeless elegance to create a kit worthy of a European triumph.
6. A Night to Remember (2000–02, Home)
Milan’s 2000–01 home kit is etched in fans’ memories, not least because they famously dismantled rivals Inter 6–0 in the Derby della Madonnina at San Siro in May 2001.
The shirt itself was just as memorable: Thick red and black stripes, handwritten-style detailing on the collar and a narrow, fitted club badge alongside the adidas logo and Opel sponsor created a sleek, classy look.
5. Ciao, Motta (1993–94, Home)
The 1993–94 season saw AC Milan’s kits produced by Italian supplier Lotto, and they took the familiar adidas-era design and refined it.
Out went the deep V-neck, replaced by a classy crew-neck style with a thick collar accented by subtle red striping. The famous red and black stripes were also elevated by a delicate diamond motif woven across the shirt, adding an extra layer of texture and uniqueness.
The final-ever Motta-sponsored Milan kit, this one holds a special place in the hearts of the fans.
4. Less Is More (1992-93, Away)
Away shirts simply don’t come much better than Milan’s 1992–93 effort.
A clean white base was elevated by stunning, thick red and black trims around the collar and sleeves, while the Motta sponsor sat boldly across two horizontal red and black bands running through the centre of the shirt.
Add the adidas Trefoil and the sheer confidence of the minimalist design, and you have something truly special.
Bellissimo.
3. Simple But Effective (1962–1964)
Referee-style red and white stripes, a thick black collar, no sponsor or manufacturer and a tricolor shield on the chest to celebrate the 1961–62 Serie A triumph—what more could you ask for?
Neat, simple and unmistakably Milan.
2. Beautiful in Blue (1995–96, Fourth)
The 1995–96 season was memorable for Milan in more ways than one.
The club welcomed Roberto Baggio and George Weah, the latter becoming the first and only African player (at the time of writing) to win the Ballon d’Or. Milan also claimed their 15th Serie A title, saw Fabio Capello depart at the end of the campaign and unveiled one of their most striking kits—a blue fourth shirt that has since become a cult classic.
Quintessentially ’90s, the shirt featured a baggy fit, geometric patterns, speckled detailing and gradient effects, made all the more intriguing by the fact it was only worn in two summer friendlies in 1995.
1. Delightful Dutchmen (1987-90, Home)
A Dutch revolution on the pitch—led by Ruud Gullit, Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard—turned AC Milan into the best team in the world in the late 1980s, and they had a kit to match.
Between 1987 and 1990—a period that saw Milan win their first Scudetto since 1979 and lift back-to-back European Cups—I Rossoneri wore a beautifully symmetrical striped design by Kappa, complete with a wide V-neck collar and the iconic “Mediolanum” sponsor.
The club crest changed across those three seasons—absent altogether in 1987–88, replaced by an Italian tricolor with a star above it the following year (our personal favourite), and then a European Cup with a star above in 1989–90—but the essence remained the same.
An iconic kit for an iconic team.