AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Slovan Bratislava: UEFA Champions League
AC Milan continues its Champions League road trip when it travels to face off against Slovan Bratislava.
Last time out, Christian Pulisic and crew demolished Real Madrid in Spain in a huge with for Paulo Fonseca's side. AC Milan is 2-0-2 in its first four matches needing three points to continue its charge for the next phase.
Slovan Bratislava is one of five teams without a single point in the league phase scoring just two goals and conceding 15. AC Milan should be the heavy favorite coming into the tie.
Here's how the Rossoneri could look when it faces off against Slovan Bratislava.
AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Slovan Bratislava (4-3-3)
GK: Mike Maignan—AC Milan's top shot-stopper gets the nod between the sticks looking for his first clean sheet in the UCL this season.
LB: Theo Hernandez—The Frenchman is one of the best defenders in the world.
CB: Fikayo Tomori—Tomori starts once again in the Champions League after being rested against Juventus.
CB: Malick Thiaw—Thiaw started last time out in the UCL in Milan's win over Real Madrid. He partners Tomori.
RB: Emerson Royal—The former Tottenham Hotspur defender completes the back four.
CM: Youssouf Fofana—Fofana has played in every UCL match so far this campaign. As well, he missed just one Serie A match.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders starts after scoring against Real Madrid last time out.
CM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek—The ex-Chelsea midfielder completes the midfield three with the side looking to dominate possession.
LW: Rafael Leao—The Portuguese winger is dangerous anytime he's on the ball.
ST: Alvaro Morata—Morata should keep his spot leading the front line.
RW: Christian Pulisic—Pulisic hopes to end 2024 on a strong note and could do so by helping AC Milan secure another three points in the UCL.